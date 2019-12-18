Arkansas State Police corporal resigns before slew of charges, accusation of stalking

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 19-year veteran of the Arkansas State Police resigned and was arrested Wednesday on more than 20 criminal charges, a news release said.

Mark Holland, 54, of Heber Springs resigned after nearly 20 years with state police and, immediately after submitting his resignation to the troop commander, was arrested on 18 charges of improperly accessing records in the Arkansas Crime Information Center, a charge of terroristic threatening and a charge of stalking, the release said.

Holland was placed on administrative leave after troopers “became aware of the allegations” on Friday, the release said. Holland is accused of accessing the records database to contact and stalk an Independence County woman, whom he reportedly threatened.

Holland was assigned to Troop B of the Highway Patrol Division headquartered in Newport. Court documents list him as a corporal.

Holland’s bail at the Independence County jail was set at $5,000, the release said.

Holland was not listed in the Independence County jail roster Wednesday afternoon.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.