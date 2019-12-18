FRONT BURNER: Bite-size figgy pastries great for parties

I've never eaten figgy pudding and to be honest, I'm not entirely sure what figgy pudding is.

I know it's English, which means it isn't what we Americans would consider pudding. And I'm told it doesn't even contain figs.

These little figgy pastries from When Pies Fly: Handmade Pastries From Strudels to Stromboli, Empanadas to Knishes by Cathy Barrow do contain figs, and this recipe is going straight into my keeper file.

Figgy Cheesy Spirals combine puff pastry, fig jam, fresh thyme and cheese for a delectable, savory-sweet bite that's perfect for entertaining.

One thing that's fantastic about this recipe — besides how good the spirals taste — is even if you don't follow it exactly, it'll still turn out great. I was impatient and started working with my dough before it had fully defrosted. I also skipped the step of rolling it into a 12-inch square and cutting that square in half. Instead, I simply spread the warmed jam on the just unfolded dough, sprinkled on the herbs and cheese and rolled it up. I may have also spread my jam a bit closer to the edge than directed.

I also skipped the step of chilling the filled dough before slicing and baking. It didn't matter. My spirals were a bit larger, and I only got half as many, but they were still absolutely delicious.

The one direction I did follow to a T, and I strongly encourage you to as well, is bake the pastries on two baking sheets stacked together to keep the bottoms from burning. As the jam and cheese seep out — and they will — the mixture caramelizes, which is wonderful. But if the bottom of the baking sheet is too hot, it will burn, which is terrible.

Figgy Cheesy Spirals

Flour, for dusting

17 to 20 ounces homemade or store-bought puff pastry, thawed if using frozen

4 ounces fig jam, warmed

½ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

4 ounces shredded cheese such as Manchego, Emmenthaler, Comte or Gruyere

1 egg

Pinch salt

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Lightly dust the work surface with flour.

If using homemade pastry, divide dough into two portions.

Working with one portion of dough at a time (keep the remaining portion refrigerated until ready to use), roll the portion into a 12-inch square and cut pastry into 2 pieces, each 12-by-6-inches.

Spread a thin layer of jam over the pastry, leaving a ½ inch border on one of the 12-inch sides. You should be able to see the pastry through the jam. Sprinkle a quarter of the thyme leaves evenly over the jam, then top with a quarter of the cheese, keeping the ½ inch border bare.

Starting on the other (jam to the edge) 12-inch side, tightly roll pastry toward the bare edge, keeping the pastry snug.

Repeat with the other 12-by-6-inch piece of dough. Place both logs on the prepared baking sheet. Cover with a towel or plastic wrap and refrigerate.

Remove the remaining portion of dough from the refrigerator and repeat process with it, using as much of the jam as needed, all of the thyme and all of the cheese. Refrigerate all four logs for 30 minutes to 4 hours.

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Stack two rimmed baking sheets together and line the top one with parchment paper.

Remove 2 of the logs from the refrigerator. Using a sharp knife or piece of dental floss, cut each log into 18 (¾-inch thick) slices. Arrange slices, reshaping them into circles as necessary, on the parchment-lined double-stacked baking sheet. All 36 of the pieces will fit on the baking sheet.

Beat the egg with 1 tablespoon of water and a pinch of salt. Brush the top of each spiral with egg wash.

Bake 20 to 22 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly. Slide the parchment with the spirals onto a cooling rack.

Line the double-stacked baking sheet with a fresh sheet of parchment and repeat cutting, brushing and baking with the remaining logs.

Let spirals cool slightly before serving. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Heat leftover spirals for 6 to 8 minutes in a 350-degree oven.

Makes 72 spirals.

