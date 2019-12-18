Brinkley man dies in highway wreck

A 66-year-old man died after a wreck Tuesday morning near Brinkley, Arkansas State Police said.

Ronald B. Banks of Brinkley was driving west around 7:18 a.m. on U.S. 70 in a Buick LeSabre when the car crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado, according to a preliminary crash report.

Banks died and the driver of the Silverado was listed as injured.

It was cloudy at the time of the crash, according to the report, but the road was dry.

Metro on 12/18/2019