Cities OK drug-court homes

Karen Slater with Positive Energy Affecting Recovering Lives and Chris Jones, president of the Benton County Alternative Treatment Court alumni association, talk about the programs Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the P.E.A.R.L. office in Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF)

ROGERS -- Advocates say new transitional homes for recovering drug addicts will give them a better chance of staying off drugs.

Two homes for women participating in drug-court programs will be allowed to open after one's request was originally denied.

The Rogers City Council voted to rezone a home to transitional housing for Benton County drug-court participants. The Fayetteville Planning Commission has also approved a permit allowing a group home for women participating in Washington County's drug-court program.

Drug courts are an alternative to jail or other consequences for people facing drug or drug-related charges. Participants must regularly meet with probation officers and a judge, receive counseling, work and call daily to see if they must be tested for drugs, said Michelle Barrett, coordinator for Benton County's drug-court program.

People in the 15-month program are also required to do community service. Sex offenders or people with violent felony charges, such as assault, are not eligible for drug court, Barrett said.

The rezoning in Rogers came after the Rogers Planning Commission denied the request in early November. About a dozen people had spoken in opposition to a nonprofit organization's request to rezone a single-family home on West Oak Street to transitional housing. Residents of nearby single-family homes voiced concerns over their property values, the number of people who would live at the home and potential criminal activity.

The nonprofit group -- Positive Energy Affecting Recovering Lives, or PEARL -- appealed the commission's decision. Its attorney, Bill Watkins, argued the commission violated the federal Fair Housing Act by denying the rezoning on the basis that neighbors don't want to live next to recovering addicts.

John Pesek, city staff attorney, told the Rogers City Council he agreed.

John McCurdy, the city's community development director, confirmed that the Planning Commission's role is to determine if the property is an acceptable use for the facility, not whether the property is the best spot for the facility. The council unanimously voted to approve the rezoning. Council member Marge Wolf was absent.

Fayetteville residents also spoke against the conversion of a home on that city's west side to a group home.

"I think we're talking about people living in houses, which seems compatible to me in terms of other people living in other houses. I think it would be inappropriate to talk about the type of people living in the houses," said Commission Chairman Matthew Hoffman before the commission voted in favor of the request.

TRANSITIONAL HOUSING

Barrett said transitional housing is almost necessary for some drug-court participants. She's seen some participants who have little chance of succeeding without the structure provided in a transitional home, she said.

Karen Slater, founder and director of PEARL, went through the drug-court program after being arrested in 2011.

"Drug court gave me discipline. It gave me structure. It set accountability," she said. "They said, 'Show up on time. Pay your fines on time. Go to community service. Go to your recovery meetings.' And you have to do all of this in such a synchronized manner that the only way to success is to have discipline."

Chris Jones, a 2018 drug-court graduate and PEARL volunteer, went to prison five times and didn't quit drugs, he said. Jones credits his sobriety to the drug-court program.

While drug court can teach addicts not to use drugs, transitional housing can teach addicts how to live, he said.

Slater lived in transitional housing for six months when she was in drug court.

"Going to jail was very eye-opening for me, and when I went into sober living, I bonded with other women that were doing the same thing that I was doing, and I was able to build some trust and some relationships. With that relationship-building, it created a space for me to be vulnerable so that I could then figure out why I continued to use [drugs]," Slater said.

Sandra Warmack runs a similar facility, Nicole's House, in Rogers. She said her organization had to turn away 150 women this year because of a lack of space.

Twenty women have completed the one-year program at Nicole's House, and 17 women are still sober, she said. Not all Nicole's House residents are drug-court participants, but all of them have drug addictions.

"If they have nowhere to go, they're going to go back to what they know," Warmack said.

NEW HOMES

Slater hopes to open her organization's first transitional home in February, she said.

PEARL received an anonymous $125,000 donation to purchase the house on West Oak Street in Rogers, she said. The home is about a mile away from the probation office and within walking distance to several places where participants could work, she said. In addition to the drug-court requirements, residents will be tested daily for drugs, have a curfew and pay $125 a week for rent, utilities and some groceries. Residents will also participate in financial literacy, nutrition, peer recovery and conflict resolution programs, for which they will not pay additional fees.

PEARL will save $25 of every $125 residents pay so the residents have some "seed money" for getting their own places when they leave, Slater said. Up to eight participants will live in the home, and two staff members will be at the home at all times.

The Fayetteville home approved Monday will house up to six women participating in Washington County drug court and their children, Washington County Circuit Judge Cristi Beaumont told the Planning Commission. Cameras will be set up around the house, and a probation officer will have a key.

Metro on 12/18/2019