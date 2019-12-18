Clinton National Airport set to purchase three jet bridges

One of the new jet bridges already acquired by Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field is shown Tuesday in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Noel Oman)

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field is set to acquire three more jet bridges as part of a goal to replace passenger boarding equipment at all 12 gates.

The Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission, which oversees the state's largest airport, has approved spending $2.6 million to purchase the bridges to replace the last three owned by the airport.

Part of the money-- $137,438 -- will pay for a real-time monitoring system for all eight jet bridges the airport will own once the new bridges arrive and are installed this summer.

Jet bridges are enclosed, movable extensions connecting the concourse gate to the aircraft that allows passengers to board or disembark without having to go outside and risk exposure to the weather.

The existing bridges at Gates 6, 9 and 12, which will be replaced by the new bridges, are the oldest in use at Clinton National and, according to staff, "have served the airport well beyond their useful life expectancy."

Clinton National purchased the bridges between 1986 and 1991, and they already were used at other airports at the time of their purchase, said Tom Clarke, the airport's properties, planning and development director.

Because of their age and the fact they are not all the same model, the older bridges are costly and difficult to maintain to the point, according to Clarke, that in some cases replacement parts have to be specially made.

Those higher costs are reflected in the rental rates the airport will charge starting Jan. 1. Each time an airline uses an airport-owned bridge, the airport charges a $72 fee for the old bridges. The new bridges will cost $40 each time an airline uses them.

The airport has already purchased five bridges for $4.4 million as part of an initiative to provide the passenger concourse a $21 million makeover.

Those five bridges are at Gates 1, 3, 5, 7 and 8.

The latest bridge purchase was made under the original contract reached in June 2016 with JBT AeroTech/John Bean Technologies, which has been supplying bridges and other gate equipment for more than 50 years.

"We [required] they hold the price for us for the next couple of years and as part of that, we purchased three more bridges at the original price," said Bryan Malinowski, the airport's executive director. "A small amount of inflation was built in."

The concourse makeover included placing new carpet and other cosmetic improvements at all 12 gates and installed 800 new seats throughout the concourse and gate holding areas. Each of the new seats have electrical and USB outlets for passengers to charge their electronic devices.

The bridges that Clinton National uses can be extended and retracted and raised or lowered to accommodate aircraft of different sizes. They also are equipped with systems to regulate temperature inside the bridges and are equipped with a conveyor that allows airline personnel to load and unload baggage at the aircraft door, Clarke said.

The latter feature is typically used on regional jets on which space for carry-on bags is at a premium and the bags are checked and returned as passengers board or disembark the aircraft.

Owning all the bridges will allow the airport to better manage the gates, airport officials have said.

Four jet bridges remain owned by airlines. Delta Airlines owns the jet bridges at Gates 2 and 4 and the jet bridges at Gates 10 and 11 belong to Southwest Airlines.

When those bridges need to be replaced, the airport will purchase and control them, Clarke said. No timeline has been established for those replacements.

All the new bridges can be used if and when the airport builds a new concourse, he said.

