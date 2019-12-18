Contract OK'd for 50th Street work

North Little Rock City Council members last week approved a contract agreement with a local construction company to begin drainage and curb improvements on 50th Street.
Gene Summers Construction Inc. was awarded the job after providing a bid of $885,710.34 for the project. The drainage and curb project will extended from Camp Robinson to Allen Street.
City officials said this project has been planned for three years. The City Council approved the bid unanimously.
