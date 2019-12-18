Court tells FBI to propose fixes for spy requests

WASHINGTON -- A federal court accused the FBI on Tuesday of misleading judges about the rationale for wiretapping a former campaign adviser for then-candidate Donald Trump and ordered the bureau to propose changes in how investigators seek their permission for national security surveillance targeting Americans.

In a public order, the presiding judge on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, Rosemary Collyer, gave the FBI a Jan. 10 deadline to come up with a proposal. It was the first public response from the court to the findings released last week by the Justice Department's independent inspector general about the wiretapping of a former Trump adviser, Carter Page, as part of the Russia investigation.

"The frequency with which representations made by FBI personnel turned out to be unsupported or contradicted by information in their possession, and with which they withheld information detrimental to their case, calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable," Collyer wrote.

The court "expects the government to provide complete and accurate information in every filing," she added, using italics to emphasize the court's anger.

While the inspector general, Michael Horowitz, debunked the claims by Trump and his allies that senior FBI officials were part of a political conspiracy, his investigation also exposed a litany of errors and inaccuracies where case agents cherry-picked the evidence about Page as they sought permission to eavesdrop on his calls and emails.

The FBI issued a statement noting that its director, Christopher Wray, had called the conduct by certain employees described in the report "unacceptable and unrepresentative of the FBI as an institution" and ordered "more than 40 corrective steps" to address the problems found by the inspector general.

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week about the report's findings, the chairman of the panel, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addressed the court that oversees wiretapping under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, telling the judges that they needed to take steps to preserve political support for the national security surveillance system.

"The FISA system, to survive, has to be reformed," Graham said. "To the FISA court: We're looking to you to take corrective action. If you take corrective action, that will give us some confidence that you should stick around. If you don't, it's going to be hurtful to the future of the court, and I think all of us are now thinking differently about checks and balances in that regard."

The inspector general's findings have also fueled renewed criticism by privacy advocates about the pervasive secrecy that generally permits the government to make one-sided presentations to the court without the prospect of challenges by outsiders, even later on when investigations have ended. The court has long been criticized for its secrecy.

Horowitz is scheduled to testify about the report again today at a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Horowitz suggested several changes. He recommended that the FBI overhaul its Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act paperwork to ensure that it identifies any information that might lessen suspicions about a target; raise any reasons to be skeptical about an informant whose information is used to apply for a court order for a wiretap; and require agents and supervisors to reverify factual assertions that they use to pursue renewed permission for wiretaps.

Wray has said he accepted Horowitz's findings and embraced the need to make changes. He said last week that he was ordering "concrete changes" to ensure that the process was "more stringent and less susceptible to mistake or inaccuracy."

Horowitz has already begun an audit of other Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act applications to see whether a broader pattern of problems exists in how the FBI portrays for the court its evidence about suspects whom agents want to wiretap.

