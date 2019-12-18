Cousins becomes Vikings' bedrock

MINNEAPOLIS -- In the resurrection of this Minnesota Vikings' season, one which appeared on the brink of disaster after a 2-2 start, there have been plenty of story lines and standout performances.

But in the course of the past 10 games, when the Vikings have gone 8-2 and put themselves on the brink of making the playoffs, there really has been one constant above all others: the excellence of Kirk Cousins.

The running game has disappeared for stretches, injuries to Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook have changed the look of the offense, the defense has been inconsistent, and special teams have been a mixed bag.

All the while, Cousins has thrown for 22 touchdowns against just 3 interceptions in that span, with 2,745 passing yards and a 118.1 passer rating along with 8.74 yards per attempt. His total quarterback rating, which was down near the bottom of the league through four weeks, is No. 9 among passers now.

In almost every case where he's been asked to make big throws, he's made them. In games that called simply for good decisions, he's made them.

Before this stretch, he was 36-39-2 as a starting quarterback, including 10-9-1 with the Vikings. Cousins changing the narrative on his career as a .500 quarterback has been the defining narrative of this Vikings' season.

We've seen this from Mike Zimmer teams before, this ability to shape-shift after a quarter of the season. Both his previous playoff teams in 2015 and 2017 started 2-2 before finishing 11-5 and 13-3, respectively.

But we haven't seen this level from Cousins, the combination of consistency and winning.

He's not doing it alone, of course. An underrated part of the narrative is the improvement of the offensive line.

Through the first four weeks of the season, Cousins was being pressured on 46.8% of his dropbacks -- tied for the highest rate during that span with Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans among the 27 passers with at least 100 dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus. That came on the heels of 2018, when Cousins was pressured on 260 dropbacks (second most, again behind Watson).

In the past 10 games, Cousins is being pressured on just 31.8% of his dropbacks -- the 10th-lowest rate among 28 qualified quarterbacks in that span. And when he has been pressured in the past 10 games, Cousins has delivered -- throwing 4 touchdowns with 0 interceptions and an 86.9 passer rating (sixth best).

Not surprisingly, the Vikings' offensive line grades are improved. They were tied for the second-worst pass blocking efficiency through four games; since then, they are a respectable 15th out of 32 teams. Rookie center Garrett Bradbury is the individual embodiment of that improvement; he graded last out of 32 centers through four weeks, but he's closer to league average at 19th among centers now.

"I think it's more than one area. I think Kevin [Stefanski] has done a nice job calling the game, which helps, helps the quarterback getting the ball out on time, helps he's not sitting back there and patting it," Zimmer said. "The offensive line has done a nice job as well. I think if you put all those three things together, it's a combination of not getting negative plays."

But Cousins is the one who is making the big money, who has to make the in-the-moment decisions and who ultimately gets the glory or blame. He was getting plenty of the latter early in the year, and he deserves the former now.

All of those things will be tested in the final two weeks against Green Bay and Chicago. Arguably the worst games of the season for Cousins came in Week 2 and Week 4 losses to the Packers and Bears.

We will see how far they have come as the Vikings try to close in on a playoff berth that could ensure Cousins is here for years to come.

