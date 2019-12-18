Sections
Dual-threat quarterback from Morrilton signs with North Carolina

by Jeremy Muck | Today at 10:21 a.m.

MORRILTON --- Morrilton dual-threat quarterback Jacolby Criswell signed a national letter of intent with North Carolina on Wednesday morning.

Criswell's ceremony was held inside the school's basketball arena, Devil Dog Arena.

During his ceremony, Criswell spoke about his relationship with the North Carolina coaching staff. New Arkansas coach Sam Pittman visited Criswell on Dec. 10, but the quarterback remained committed to the Tar Heels.

"I have to stay loyal to who was loyal to me," Criswell said.

In 2019, Criswell passed for 2,869 yards with 27 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,282 yards and 24 scores. Morrilton advanced to the Class 5A semifinals for the second consecutive season.

Criswell will play for Mack Brown, who returned to North Carolina for his second stint at the school this season.

