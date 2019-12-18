EDITORIAL: Southern accents

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

What fun Bill Bowden's stories are on frequent occasion. He seems to find all the interesting stuff. That's the mark of a good reporter: They get lucky. (Same as golf. The more you practice, the luckier you get.)

Last week, Bill Bowden found an assistant professor at the UofA who's researching accents in Arkansas. That is, of Arkansas. And putting together a study on the subject.

Oh, Lawd, what a subject! We've been studying accents in Arkansas since we first heard a Yankee speak. And asked mama what the hell wuz that? After the switching, we asked dad if "hell" really was a cuss word. He thought for a minute, then said no, not really. So, we asked him, what the hell is going on with mama and that switch?

If there's anything to get us away from football this time of year, it's a discussion about accents. Don't you love the Southern accent done right? (After all, who wants to sound like New York traffic when they talk?) A Southern accent is like a clarinet that way: Nothing sounds better when done properly; and nothing sounds worse when played off-key.

Ben Corbett, the professor in Fayetteville, hopes to get about 200 people to talk into his recording can, and do-up a little study on us all. Doubtless it'll be interesting reading. Or maybe listening. (Surely the IT people will get'm space on YouTube for audio of the more exotic accents.)

Oh, please, don't let the researchers confuse the Ozark Standard with the Augusta General. It happens all the time in movies. Some actor sees "Southern accent" written next to his lines, and the next thing you know, everybody's talking like a Georgia peach. Remember Steel Magnolias? Supposedly it took place in northwest Louisiana. But Sally Field sounded like she was from Milledgeville.

In these parts, farmers are farmers, with two r's. Sometimes we even add an R where it's not needed. We hate to go across the pond for this one, but think of John Lennon's "I saw-r a film today, oh boy." Just remember never--ever--to do that at the end of this state's proper name. Folks would look at you funny.

If there are all kinds of Englishes, there are all kinds of Suthins, too. And darlin', a Carolina accent is as different from a Texas accent as wet beef barbecue is from dry-rub pork. Even in Arkansas, the accents change depending on your elevation. Listening to Rex Nelson talking about Arkansas' football program (rhymes with pogrom) is different than listening to somebody from a higher latitude talk about The Pro-gram--as in the weight, or maybe crackers. In our experience, the farther one goes toward Louisiana and the river, the longer the words get. Until a one-syllable word is drawn out to two or three, or maybe has to be written until the page goes to print. And, as Mark Twain said, the printer has to go to press before the end of the glorious chapter, leaving the reader in an exhausted and ignorant state.

It may have been Paul Greenberg who proposed that the South started, or ended, in Pine Bluff, Ark.--or maybe he was quoting somebody. (Call it research!) That's as good a place to stop, or start, as any. So anything west of Pine Bluff, you can start sounding like a Texan, or, better yet, a Texan actor, like Tommy Lee Jones. And anything east of Pine Bluff, you can start sounding like Dolly Parton. We know plenty of ladies around Stuttgart, and that accent is as soothing as any drug known to mankind. And the laugh!

Too many scientists and investigators think they know the Rural American Vernacular, but there might could be dozens of examples of them. Including those of us in Arkansas who use "might could" as often as possible. For there's a difference between "might," "could," and "might could." Native speakers understand. Or would if you used the right accent.

Ben Corbett has bigger ambitions than just a white paper or a video on the Web, bless him all to pieces. He told Bill Bowden that he'd like to expand the project on accents. And "part of me would like to turn it into some kind of performance or some kind of visual or interactive display."

Interactive display? Performance? Son, you're in the right part of the world! For if there's anything about the Suthin' Language, especially the Ozark Standard Accentuation, it's that it's a performance. An interactive display to beat the band. Just listen to a woman in these latitudes talking of taking a bit of supper over to mama, who's feeling poorly, bless her heart. Brick, Maggie and Big Daddy got nuthin' on us. If it's performance you want . . . . boy, howdy.

Just don't expect us to talk like a Georgia peach. It'd be as grating in these parts as a Boston Brahmin.

Editorial on 12/18/2019