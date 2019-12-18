RECIPES: Our Christmas menu features tried-and-true holiday favorites

To develop this holiday menu, we took a note from Scrooge and visited with the Ghosts of Christmas (and Thanksgiving and Easter) Feasts Past. But instead of revisiting the mistakes and misdeeds of holiday tables of yore, we focused on delightful dishes that linger in our memories and included at least one we make every year without fail.

Combined with a new dish or two (such as Figgy Cheesy Spirals or Maple-Glazed Brussels Sprouts) and your favorite desserts, this spread makes a fine holiday meal.

Our menu:

Bourbon-Glazed Ham

Spice-Rubbed Roast Turkey

Mammaw Bernie's Cornbread Dressing

Green Beans With Brown Butter and Pecans

Garlic and Herb Roasted Winter Squash and Potatoes

Sweet Potato Dinner Rolls

Bourbon-Glazed Ham

1 (7- to 10-pound) bone-in half ham, spiral-sliced if available

½ cup honey

½ cup sorghum molasses

½ cup bourbon

Juice of 1 navel orange

½ teaspoon coarsely ground or crushed black pepper

Leaving the ham's inner plastic or foil covering intact, place ham in a large container and cover with hot tap water. Let stand for 45 minutes; drain and cover again with hot tap water and let stand for 45 minutes more. Drain. Soaking the ham in hot water brings it to room temperature so that it heats faster in the oven.

Adjust oven rack to lowest position and heat oven to 250 degrees.

Unwrap and discard all ham packaging, including the plastic disc covering the bone (if present).

Place ham in oven bag; close bag by gathering it tightly around the ham. Tie and cut off excess bag. Place bagged ham, cut side down, in a large roasting pan. Using a paring knife or scissors, cut 4 slits in the top of the bag. (Without the slits the heat may cause the bag to burst.)

Bake ham about 1 to 1 ½ hours (about 10 minutes per pound). While ham is baking, prepare the glaze.

In a small saucepan, combine the honey, sorghum molasses, bourbon, orange juice and pepper. Bring to a simmer. Remove from heat and set aside.

Remove ham from oven and increase oven temperature to 350 degrees. Cut open the oven bag and roll back sides to expose the ham. Brush ham with a third of the glaze and return to the oven until glaze becomes sticky, about 10 minutes.

Remove ham from oven, transfer to carving board, and brush entire ham with half of the remaining glaze. Tent ham loosely with aluminum foil and let rest for 20 to 30 minutes.

While ham rests, add 4 to 6 tablespoons of the pan drippings to the remaining glaze and cook over medium heat until mixture thickens and forms a sauce.

Carve and serve ham with glaze sauce.

Makes about 12 servings, plus leftovers.

Cooking method adapted from America's Test Kitchen 100 Recipes: The Absolute Best Ways to Make the True Essentials

Spice-Rubbed Roast Turkey (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Spice-Rubbed Roast Turkey

1 ½ tablespoons smoked paprika

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 ½ teaspoons ground red pepper (cayenne) or to taste

1 ½ teaspoons dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and ground black pepper

1 whole turkey or turkey breast, neck and giblets removed

Olive oil, for basting

Fresh herbs, oranges wedges and/or cranberries, for garnish, optional

In a small bowl, combine the paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, red pepper, thyme, oregano, ¼ teaspoon salt and a few grinds of black pepper.

For a traditional turkey:

Pat turkey dry with paper towels. Place on a sturdy, rimmed baking sheet; set aside.

Using your fingers, gently separate the skin from the flesh of the turkey. Rub the spice mixture under the skin and inside the cavity. Tie legs together and tuck wings under breast. Let turkey stand at room temperature while you heat the oven.

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Place turkey on a rack in a roasting pan, breast side up. Brush with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast 30 minutes at 375 degrees, then reduce temperature to 325 degrees and continue roasting (if breast browns too quickly, tent loosely with foil) until internal temperature (insert thermometer into the thickest part of the thigh, but not touching the bone) reaches 165 degrees, 3 ½ to 5 hours more, depending on the size of the turkey. (Reserve pan drippings for gravy, if desired). Let rest at least 20 minutes before carving.

For a spatchcocked (butterflied) turkey:

Heat oven to 450 degrees.

Lay turkey breast-side down on a work surface. Using poultry shears, remove backbone by cutting along both sides beginning at the tail end. It will take some force to cut through some of the bone; be sure to have the bird on a steady work surface.

Open up the turkey and use the tip of a knife to score alongside the keel bone (the dark oblong bone in the middle of the breast). This makes it easier to flatten the bird.

Cut away any large pieces of fat and excess skin. Remove only the skin that is not covering flesh.

Turn breast side up.

Using the heel of your hands, press firmly down on the breast. You should feel and hear a crack as the breast bone breaks.

Place turkey on sturdy baking sheet.

If working with a whole bird, pull the thighs outward so the turkey lies flat, with the wings facing inward. Tuck the wing tips under to secure.

Using your fingers, gently separate the skin from the flesh of the turkey. Rub the spice mixture under the skin and inside the cavity. Brush skin with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Roast, rotating sheet halfway through, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the bird reaches 165 degrees, 1 to 2 hours depending on size of turkey. Let stand 20 to 30 minutes before carving.

Transfer turkey to a platter and garnish as desired with herbs, oranges and cranberries.

Makes 6 to 12 servings with leftovers, depending on appetites and size of turkey.

Easy Turkey Gravy

Pan drippings from roasted turkey

¼ cup all-purpose flour

3 cups chicken broth

Salt and ground black pepper

Transfer pan drippings to a 1-quart saucepan; skim fat. Whisk in ¼ cup all-purpose flour until smooth. Whisking constantly, add broth. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer 3 to 5 minutes, or until thickened. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Makes about 3 cups gravy.

Mammaw Bernie's Cornbread Dressing (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Mammaw Bernie's Cornbread Dressing

6 tablespoons butter, divided use

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 to 2 small ribs celery, finely chopped

6 to 8 slices stale white bread, torn into pieces

2 tubes saltine crackers, finely crushed

1 large pan cornbread, cooled and crumbled (recipe follows)

6 eggs, beaten

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Rubbed sage to taste

1 small can evaporated milk

6 to 8 cups chicken or turkey stock or broth, as needed

Heat oven to 325 degrees.

In a skillet over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add onion and celery and cook until onion is translucent, about 8 minutes.

In microwave or a small saucepan, melt the remaining butter.

In a large bowl, combine cooked onions and celery, bread, crackers, cornbread, eggs, salt, pepper, sage, evaporated milk, melted butter and 2 ½ cups of the broth. Mash mixture with a potato masher or mix using your hands. Add remaining broth as needed until mixture reaches desired consistency. The mixture should be somewhat soupy.

Transfer mixture to a gratin dish, cover with aluminum foil and bake 30 minutes, remove foil and bake 30 minutes more.

Makes about 12 cups.

Cornbread

7 tablespoons shortening, butter or lard, divided use

2 cups cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

5 teaspoons baking powder

2 cups milk

2 eggs

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place 1 tablespoon of the shortening (or lard or butter) in a large iron skillet or 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Place pan in oven until butter melts. Remove pan and set aside.

Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, stir together the cornmeal, flour, salt and baking powder.

Melt the remaining 6 tablespoons of shortening (or lard or butter).

In a separate bowl, whisk together the milk, egg and melted fat.

Add milk mixture to cornmeal mixture and stir until combined.

Pour batter into pan (or skillet) with melted butter. Bake 18 to 25 minutes or until cornbread is golden brown and begins to pull away from the sides of the pan. Cool in pan for 5 minutes, then invert onto a cooling rack to finish cooling.

Green Beans With Brown Butter and Pecans (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Green Beans With Brown Butter and Pecans

2 pounds fresh or frozen green beans, trimmed

6 tablespoons butter

½ medium onion, minced

½ cup finely chopped pecans

Cook beans (we prefer steaming) using your favorite method, to desired doneness. Keep warm.

In a small saucepan, heat butter over medium heat until melted. Add onion and nuts and continue cooking until butter browns and onion is tender. Pour over beans and toss to coat. Serve immediately.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Garlic and Herb Roasted Winter Squash and Potatoes (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Garlic and Herb Roasted Winter Squash and Potatoes

6 cups peeled and cubed winter squash such as butternut, acorn, pumpkin or a combination

¾ pound assorted small potatoes such as fingerling, red or gold, quartered or halved

1 medium yellow onion, peeled and quartered

4 to 6 cloves garlic, smashed

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1 teaspoon fresh oregano leaves

¼ cup olive or vegetable oil

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and toss well. Transfer mixture to large rimmed baking sheet or shallow roasting pan. Roast, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until squash and potatoes are tender, about 45 minutes.

Makes about 6 servings.

Sweet Potato Dinner Rolls (Democrat-Gazette file photo/John Sykes Jr.)

Sweet Potato Dinner Rolls

1 ¼ teaspoons active dry yeast

3 teaspoons granulated sugar, divided use

2 tablespoons milk

¼ cup very warm water (about 115 degrees)

5 tablespoons softened butter, divided use

1 egg

¾ teaspoon salt, plus more for sprinkling

½ cup cooked mashed sweet potato

2 ¼ to 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour, divided use

Vegetable oil, for coating

1 tablespoon honey, optional

Ground cinnamon, optional

In a small bowl, combine the yeast, 1 teaspoon of the sugar, the milk and warm water; set aside.

Melt 3 tablespoons of the butter. In a mixing bowl, using a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, combine the remaining sugar, egg, salt, 3 tablespoons melted butter, the mashed sweet potato and 2 cups of the flour. Mix 2 minutes or until combined, scraping down sides of bowl as necessary. Pour in the yeast mixture and continue mixing until the dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl. If using a stand mixer, continue mixing, adding ¼ cup of the remaining flour a little a time, until mixture forms a smooth, soft dough, about 10 minutes. If mixing by hand, turn mixture out onto a lightly floured surface and knead, adding ¼ cup of the remaining flour until dough is smooth, about 10 minutes. If dough is still tacky after 10 minutes of kneading (by hand or with the mixer) add as much of the remaining flour as necessary.

Coat a large bowl with vegetable oil. Add dough ball, turn to coat. Cover and let rise in a warm spot until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.

Generously grease a cast-iron skillet with vegetable oil.

Divide dough into 2-ounce portions and roll into balls. Place dough balls in the prepared skillet. Cover and let rise for 1 hour.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake rolls for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown and rolls have reached an internal temperature of 200 degrees.

Spread the remaining butter — mixed with the honey and cinnamon, if using — over the hot rolls and sprinkle with salt.

Makes 10 to 12 rolls.

Recipe adapted from Cast-Iron Gourmet: 77 Amazing Recipes With Less Fuss and Fewer Dishes by Megan Keno

