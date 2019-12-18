First black professor hired by UA-Fayetteville dies at 88

Gordon Morgan (left) and John Newman speak about their lives Saturday while participating in a program as a part of the “Let There Be Light, 100 Black Men” project by local photographer Andrew Kilgore at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville. ( NWA Democrat-Gazette / Andy Shupe)
Gordon Morgan, a sociologist who was the first black professor to be hired by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, died Tuesday in Fayetteville, a university spokesman said. He was 88.
Morgan, whose research often delved into issues of race and education, was hired by UA as a tenure-track faculty member in 1969.
He worked hard as a scholar yet always found time to help students during a 43-year career at UA, said Dan Ferritor, a former UA chancellor, at an event in September.
"His door was always open. There was never a time when Gordon wasn't willing to see a student," Ferritor said while introducing Morgan as the campus dedicated a residence hall in Morgan's honor.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.