First black professor hired by UA-Fayetteville dies at 88

Gordon Morgan, a sociologist who was the first black professor to be hired by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, died Tuesday in Fayetteville, a university spokesman said. He was 88.

Morgan, whose research often delved into issues of race and education, was hired by UA as a tenure-track faculty member in 1969.

He worked hard as a scholar yet always found time to help students during a 43-year career at UA, said Dan Ferritor, a former UA chancellor, at an event in September.

"His door was always open. There was never a time when Gordon wasn't willing to see a student," Ferritor said while introducing Morgan as the campus dedicated a residence hall in Morgan's honor.