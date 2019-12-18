Ford to add 3,000 jobs at Michigan plants

A worker installs doors on a Ford F-150 pickup at the company’s assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich. The automaker plans to invest $700 million and add 3,00 jobs at the plant. (AP/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. is adding 3,000 jobs at two factories in the Detroit area and investing $1.45 billion to build new pickups, SUVs, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

The company said Tuesday that about $750 million will go the Michigan Assembly Plant in the Detroit suburb of Wayne, where 2,700 jobs will be added during the next three years. Another $700 million will be invested in the truck plant in Dearborn, where 300 new jobs will be added.

Hiring will begin next year.

The investment comes as the U.S. new vehicle sales cycle has peaked and appears to be leveling off around 17 million vehicles per year. But Ford needs to make the investment in new products in an effort to increase its market share and prepare for a shift to new propulsion and autonomous vehicle technologies.

The Wayne plant investment will be used to build the new Ford Bronco SUV, as well as an all-new Ranger small pickup. Investment at the plant also result in a new center to modify and support autonomous and other vehicles.

Ford says the Dearborn plant will get the next generation of the F-150, as well as hybrid and electric versions of the truck. The investment includes battery assembly for the electric trucks.

The F-150 is the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. and is Ford's franchise, generating most of the company's profits.

Workers at the Wayne plant will modify and finish Ford's first autonomous vehicles starting in 2021, including the installation of self-driving technology and interiors built for autonomous travel, Ford said in a statement. The truck plant in Dearborn will build the new trucks as well as assemble battery cells into full packs for the hybrid and electric F-150s.

Michigan's economic-development arm, the Michigan Strategic Fund, on Tuesday approved state tax incentives for Ford worth approximately $35 million over 15 years. Michigan was chosen for the expansions over competing sites in Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Canada, Mexico and countries outside North America, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

"This is great news for Michigan autoworkers, their families and our economy as a whole," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. "I'm glad Ford recognizes that Michigan is home to some of the most innovative, hardworking people in the world, and has opened up opportunities for 3,000 new good-paying jobs in our state."

In seeking approval of the tax breaks, state officials said the incentives would offset some of the increased costs associated with doing business in Michigan instead of competing locations.

The investments were negotiated this fall in contract talks with the United Auto Workers union, but Ford is revealing details on the scope of the spending plans and new jobs for the first time. The automaker said the moves will bolster its position as the top producer of vehicles in America and largest employer of UAW-represented workers.

Even as Ford is expanding its auto manufacturing in Michigan, a glut of big rigs is forcing makers of large commercial trucks to cut jobs.

Navistar International Corp. will reduce global employment by more than 10%, the maker of International brand trucks said Tuesday. The Lisle, Ill.-based manufacturer slashed its forecast for 2020 revenue to below the lowest estimate among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, sending shares plunging more than 10%, the biggest drop since October 2018.

Navistar follows truck-engine maker Cummins Inc., which announced plans in November to dismiss 2,000 salaried employees as part of a $300 million cost-cutting effort next year, and Meritor Inc., which in September flagged $20 million in severance costs linked to a restructuring the components supplier expects to complete by the end of the year.

Trucking companies ordered too many vehicles last year when freight volumes were growing. That overhang is causing freight prices to drop and orders to plummet. Convoy Inc., a startup that connects shippers with truck drivers, believes the freight industry has been in recession since the fall of 2018, its economist said in an August blog post.

"Our concern had been that we would slip into something that might look like a manufacturing recession in the first half of 2020," Navistar Chief Executive Officer Troy Clarke told analysts on an earnings call Tuesday. "If we do, then that could make the second half look a little more challenging."

Most of the more than 1,300 jobs being eliminated will come from North American production cuts, according to a spokeswoman.

Cummins will carry out its salaried job cuts by the end of the first quarter. The reduction amounts to more than 3% of the Columbus, Ind.-based company's global workforce.

"It's not just in North America truck -- we're seeing a slowing global economy," Chief Financial Officer Mark Smith said during an analyst conference this month. "It's a sharp shock that we're experiencing. Hopefully, we get through that in the next two or three quarters and things start to stabilize and improve."

Information for this article was contributed by Tom Krisher and David Eggert of The Associated Press; and by Keith Naughton, Chester Dawson, Craig Trudell, Esha Dey, David Welch and Thomas Black of Bloomberg News.

