Former Trump aide gets 45-day sentence

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced former Trump campaign official Rick Gates to 45 days in jail despite what she said was "extraordinary" cooperation with former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe and other Justice Department investigations.

The jail sentence, which U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said was needed to deter others and to reflect the seriousness of his crimes, is to be served intermittently during three years of probation that she also imposed.

The sentence resolves one of the lingering open court cases arising from Mueller's investigation into ties between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign. Gates is now the fourth Trump associate to receive at least some time behind bars because of the probe, though his sentence is far less than the punishment he could have faced when he was first charged and reflected the judge's efforts to balance his crimes against the help he's given the government over the past two years.

Prosecutors didn't seek prison time for Gates, who pleaded guilty in February 2018 to charges relating to political consulting work he did in Ukraine. They cited his extensive cooperation, which included testifying in three trials, more than 50 meetings with the government, and a commitment to continue sharing information with prosecutors even after his sentence.

Jackson commended Gates for his assistance, describing it as an "important public service" that went to the heart of the central question that Mueller and his team sought to answer -- whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Gates provided key details about the Trump campaign's eagerness to exploit the release by WikiLeaks of Democratic emails that U.S. officials say were hacked by Russia. He also described the sharing of confidential polling data by Paul Manafort, his onetime mentor and a Trump campaign chairman, with a business associate the U.S. says has ties to Russian intelligence.

"Gates' information alone warranted -- indeed, demanded -- further investigation from the standpoint of our national security, the integrity of our elections and the enforcement of our criminal laws," Jackson said.

But she also scolded him for years of financial crimes and deception that continued even after he had agreed to plead guilty and cooperate. She said it was "hard to overstate the number of lies" and the amount of fraud involved in the case.

"All of it," the judge said, "has to factor into the sentence."

Gates sought leniency from the judge, saying in a brief statement in court that he accepted responsibility for his crimes.

"I greatly regret the mistakes that I have made and I have worked hard to honor my commitment to make amends," Gates said.

Separately, Manafort's attorney said Tuesday that he was transferred from prison to a Pennsylvania hospital last week after experiencing problems with his blood pressure, his attorney said.

Manafort, 70, was moved on Dec. 12 from the federal prison in Loretto, Pa., to an undisclosed hospital, the attorney, Kevin Downing, said Tuesday. Manafort's move was reported earlier by ABC News.

"It had to do with a spike in blood pressure that's been resolved," Downing said. "His family and I learned about it from ABC News, not the Bureau of Prisons."

A Bureau of Prisons spokesman, Justin Long, said: "For safety and security and privacy reasons, we cannot provide specific information about an inmate's medical condition."

Manafort is serving a 7½-year sentence. He was convicted in August 2018 of lying to tax authorities about tens of millions of dollars he earned as a political consultant in Ukraine and misleading banks about his financial health to get loans. He later pleaded guilty to conspiring to lobby illegally for Ukraine, to launder money to support a lavish lifestyle and tamper with witnesses. He faces additional charges in New York state.

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Tucker of The Associated Press; and by David Voreacos of Bloomberg News.

