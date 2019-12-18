Funds reported in high court race

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch (left) and Barbara Webb (right) are shown in file photos.

Barbara Webb raised $29,350 in November for her bid for the Arkansas Supreme Court, hauling in more during the month than her opponent in the race, Circuit Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch, but Welch has raised more overall.

Financial statements for both candidates vying for the open seat on the Supreme Court were due Monday. November was the first month of fundraising for Webb, the chief law judge on the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission.

Welch, a circuit judge in Pulaski County, began exploring a bid for the high court earlier this summer, when it remained unclear whether Justice Josephine "Jo" Hart would retire or run for reelection.

Hart ended up not running, creating the vacancy.

By the time Webb announced her run on Nov. 2, Welch had already raised $41,670 in October. He followed up on his first month total by raising $17,250 in November.

Welch also spent more than three times as much as Webb in the early stages of the race. Welch ended November with $18,744 in the bank, compared to Webb's $22,789.

Webb loaned her campaign $4,600 after filing for office on Nov. 8, her report shows. Welch has not loaned his campaign any money.

Webb said Monday she was "pleased" with her first month of fundraising, which she said came from both large and small contributors.

The average donor to Webb's campaign gave $1,397, according to her report. Welch averaged $420 per donor in November.

More than three-fourths of Welch's November donors were listed as attorneys or other legal professionals in his report. Donors included Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association CEO Matthew Hass, who gave $100, and Tim Cullen, an attorney who ran unsuccessfully for the Arkansas Supreme Court in 2014. Cullen gave $250 to Welch.

Webb's donors skewed more to the business and financial industries. She received $2,800 -- the maximum amount allowed -- from the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and from her husband, Republican Party of Arkansas Chairman Doyle Webb.

"I would expect subsequent reports to show support from attorneys as well as other people interested in this race," Webb said Monday.

Welch said his support base among attorneys was a positive sign for his campaign.

"I'm running for Supreme Court, and the primary consumers of the Supreme Court are attorneys," Welch said. "The response from the Bar has been very encouraging."

The nonpartisan election for the Supreme Court and other judicial offices will take place March 3, the same day as the partisan primaries.

If spending in the race tracks closely to other recent Supreme Court battles, the totals raised by the candidates themselves will likely be dwarfed by an influx of TV ad spending by out-of-state groups closer to Election Day.

Neither candidate reported spending any money on TV or radio ads in November.

