Giuliani offers details in ouster of ambassador

WASHINGTON -- Rudy Giuliani said he provided President Donald Trump with detailed information this year about how the United States ambassador to Ukraine was, in Giuliani's view, impeding investigations that could benefit Trump, setting in motion the ambassador's recall from her post.

In an interview Monday evening with The New York Times, Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, described how "a couple of times" he passed along to Trump accounts about how the ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, had frustrated efforts that could be politically helpful to Trump. They included investigations involving former Vice President Joe Biden and Ukrainians who disseminated documents that were damaging to Trump's 2016 campaign.

The president in turn connected Giuliani with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who asked for more information, Giuliani said. Within weeks, Yovanovitch was recalled as ambassador at the end of April and was told that Trump had lost trust in her.

The circumstances of Yovanovitch's ouster were documented during testimony to the House Intelligence Committee, where she was a witness in impeachment proceedings against Trump.

The articles of impeachment put forward by Democrats accuse the president of abusing the power of his office to push Ukraine to help him politically and of obstructing Congress by blocking testimony from key officials. Democrats say that over several weeks of testimony, they assembled a case that Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine and denied its president an Oval Office meeting as he sought a commitment from the Ukrainians for the investigations promoted by Giuliani.

In conversations with the president in the first months of the year, Giuliani, by his account, cast Yovanovitch as impeding not only investigations in Ukraine, but also Giuliani's efforts to gather evidence to defend the president in the United States.

"There's a lot of reasons to move her," Giuliani said, asserting that his briefings of Trump and Pompeo most likely played a role in their decision to recall Yovanovitch.

"I think my information did," he said. "I don't know. You'd have to ask them. But they relied on it."

He added that he did not recommend that Trump or Pompeo recall Yovanovitch. "I just gave them the facts," Giuliani said. "I mean, did I think she should be recalled? I thought she should have been fired. If I was attorney general, I would have kicked her out. I mean -- secretary of state."

Giuliani told the president and Pompeo that Yovanovitch was blocking visas for Ukrainian prosecutors to come to the United States to present evidence to him -- and also to federal authorities -- that he said could be damaging to Biden and his son Hunter Biden, and to Ukrainians who distributed documents that led to the resignation of Trump's 2016 campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.

Giuliani also claimed, based on his own interviews with those prosecutors, that Yovanovitch had sought to block investigations in Ukraine. And he relayed claims that she had been bad-mouthing the president.

"I think I had pointed out to the president a couple of times, I reported to the president, what I had learned about the visa denials," Giuliani said, as well as the claims that she ordered one Ukrainian prosecutor to drop cases. "I may or may not have passed along the general gossip that the embassy was considered to be a kind of out-of-control politically partisan embassy, but that was, like, general gossip. I didn't report that as fact."

Giuliani had told The New Yorker in an article published Monday that he needed Yovanovitch "out of the way" and that she "was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody."

In an interview late Monday with Fox News, Giuliani argued that Yovanovitch "committed perjury" when she testified that she turned down a prosecutor's visa requests because he was corrupt.

Giuliani said he had witnesses "who will testify that she personally turned down their visas because they were going to come here and give evidence either against Biden or against the Democratic Party."

"She should have been fired if the State Department weren't part of the deep state," he said.

Giuliani continued to press his case on Twitter on Tuesday, insisting that, "Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine."

"She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that's not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion," he wrote.

Yovanovitch, a 33-year veteran of the Foreign Service, testified in the impeachment proceedings that Giuliani helped lead a smear campaign against her based on what she described as scurrilous lies, and she described the State Department as capitulating to the president's demands to recall her.

In her testimony in October, she described a "concerted campaign" against her based on "unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives."

TALKS WITH POMPEO

Giuliani told The Times that after he briefed Trump, the president said to "either 'discuss it with Mike' or 'turn it over to Mike.'" Giuliani said he could not recall "if he had me call him, or him call me -- but he put us together so that Pompeo could evaluate it."

Giuliani's account of the phone calls with Pompeo seems to be corroborated by emails released by the State Department to a liberal watchdog group that had filed a public records lawsuit. The emails reflect at least two telephone calls between the men in late March, including one that was arranged with guidance from Trump's personal assistant.

Giuliani said that Pompeo asked him whether he had anything in writing, so Giuliani sent a timeline listing events related to some of the allegations about Yovanovitch, the Bidens' work in Ukraine and other matters.

Pompeo subsequently requested more detailed information, Giuliani said, so he had someone hand-deliver to Pompeo's office an envelope containing a series of memos detailing allegations made by a pair of Ukrainian prosecutors in interviews conducted by Giuliani and his associates in January. The existence of those memos has been previously reported, as has Giuliani's hope that Pompeo would pass them along to State Department investigators and the FBI as a way of prompting an investigation in the United States.

"What I thought was, a really smart guy and he's going to see what else is involved," Giuliani said, referring to Pompeo. "And then he'll be the one referring it to the FBI. And maybe they'll take it from him and also it won't look like I'm pushing the FBI to do it."

Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine have come under scrutiny from federal prosecutors examining whether he violated laws requiring Americans to publicly disclose when they lobby government officials or communicate with journalists on behalf of foreign political interests.

Yet Giuliani traveled to Europe this month to meet with some of those same Ukrainian prosecutors to continue gathering information to try to undercut the impeachment case, including through a series of programs on a conservative cable network.

Trump has said that Giuliani will submit a report of his findings to Attorney General William Barr and Congress.

Giuliani has shared with Trump some of the information gathered on the trip -- but "not too much" -- the president told reporters Monday. He added that Giuliani "knows what he is doing."

ENVOY TO EXIT

On Tuesday, William Taylor, who replaced Yovanovitch as the top American diplomat in Ukraine, said he was stepping down from his post.

In a brief email to The New York Times, Taylor said he would leave in early January because his temporary appointment to Ukraine last June is set to expire. Under the Vacancies Act, political appointees in an acting position can hold office only for about 200 days. Earlier in the day, people familiar with the planning had suggested he would leave by the end of December.

"The administration will nominate a permanent ambassador soon," Taylor said. He did not elaborate.

Taylor served as a witness for the House Intelligence Committee's impeachment inquiry against Trump. In public testimony last month, he recounted for lawmakers what he described as a pressure campaign by the Trump administration to leverage American security aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigations into Trump's political opponents.

Separately, U.S. prosecutors said Tuesday that a lawyer for Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash was the source of $1 million that was deposited into a family bank account of Lev Parnas, an associate of Giuliani.

The revelation lays out a financial link between Firtash, who has been charged with conspiracy by the United States and is living in Vienna while he fights extradition to the U.S., and one of the people whose work with Giuliani is at the center of the U.S. impeachment inquiry.

U.S. prosecutors said previously that Parnas had failed to disclose that his wife received $1 million in September from a bank account in Russia. In federal court in Manhattan, N.Y., on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebekah Donaleski disclosed the source of the money.

Finding the revelations about Parnas' income insufficient to justify revoking his bail, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan denied a U.S. request to jail him.

Information for this article was contributed by Kenneth P. Vogel and Lara Jakes of The New York Times; by Jill Colvin and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press; and by Christian Berthelsen of Bloomberg News.

Marie Yovanovitch, the former United States ambassador to Ukraine, during a break in her testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 15, 2019. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

