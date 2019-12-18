Guilty plea on child pornography charges draws 20-year sentence for Arkansas man

A Hot Springs man sentenced to 20 years in prison last year for the sexual assault of an 11-year-girl pleaded guilty Monday to child pornography charges stemming from numerous photos found during an investigation of the assault.

Milton Harvey Peebles III, 59, who has remained in custody since his arrest Aug. 16, 2017, was set to stand trial Tuesday in Garland County Circuit Court on 67 felony counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, but instead pleaded guilty Monday to two of the counts while the other 65 were withdrawn.

Peebles was sentenced to the maximum of 10 years in prison on each count, to run consecutively for a total of 20 years. Court costs were expunged for time served since his arrest and he will be given credit for that time.

While Peebles was arrested on the second-degree sexual assault charge and the child pornography charges at the same time, the assault charge was later severed from the pornography charges and he had been set to stand trial on the charge on May 2, 2018, but instead pleaded guilty.

After hearing testimony from the victim, her mother, the investigating Hot Springs police detective, Kenny May, and an analyst from the state crime lab, a nine-woman, three-man jury deliberated only 15 minutes before recommending the maximum sentence of 20 years and a fine of $15,000.

"I'm very proud of the victim," then-Chief Deputy Prosecutor Joe Graham told The Sentinel-Record after the sentencing. "She was very brave and courageous in testifying. She wanted to testify. No offers were made in the case because she didn't want any offers made.

"She said she wanted to make sure he didn't do this to any other children. I believe based on the evidence and the testimony he would likely do this sort of thing again if he got out," Graham said.

According to the affidavit, May spoke with the victim's mother on May 16, 2016, and she stated her daughter, who was 11 at the time, had disclosed to her that a known suspect, identified as Peebles, had been grabbing her buttocks while hugging her, in exchange for candy.

That same day, detectives spoke with Peebles at his then residence on Britt Lane and he admitted to purposely touching the girl's buttocks while hugging her. He told them he had developed a physical attraction to the young girl over the course of the four years he had known her.

Peebles also admitted to taking pictures of her in a bathing suit for the purpose of sexual self-gratification.

On May 23, 2016, May and detective Nathan Rines again met with Peebles at his residence about the sexual assault of the girl and asked him about the photos he had mentioned previously.

Peebles stated he had taken photos of the victim that "she may be upset about" with his cellphone. May asked Peebles what he might find on Peebles' other electronic devices as far as sexually explicit material and Peebles admitted his laptop computer contained nude images of juveniles he had obtained from websites.

Peebles' laptop, cellphone and storage devices were seized that day. On Feb. 7, 2017, May obtained a search warrant for the laptop that was seized which was sent to the state crime lab for the extraction of data. On April 17, 2017, May received a disc of the data retrieved which included 67 sexually explicit images of nude juveniles under the age of 17.

A warrant for Peebles' arrest on the assault and pornography charges was issued on Aug. 14, 2017, and he was arrested three days later. The charges were bound over to the circuit court on Sept. 22, 2017, and he pleaded not guilty on Oct. 2, 2017. On April 24, 2018, Peebles' attorney, Mark Fraiser, filed a motion to sever the assault charge from the pornography charges, arguing that the victim in the assault was not in any of the photos. The motion was later granted.