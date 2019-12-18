High school basketball roundups

BOYS

ASHDOWN 78, GENOA CENTRAL 31 Lamar Wilkerson poured in a game-high 38 points for Ashdown (6-4) in its demolition of Genoa Central.

IZARD COUNTY 66, CALICO ROCK 33 Justus Cooper scored 15 points and Caleb Faulker had 11 for Izard County (14-3), which remained unbeaten in conference play.

LAMAR 70, BOONEVILLE 59 Ethan Kendall's 21 points and Bradlee Kemp's 13 helped Lamar (10-4) hold on to win. Jerron Massengale and Jamarey Larkin each had 12 points for the Warriors. Andrew Mattson scored 15 points while Jacob Herrera and Mason Goers had 11 each for Booneville (5-5).

MAMMOTH SPRING 79, KIPP BLYTHEVILLE 37 Alex Mero tallied 22 points and Justin Skaggs added 16 for Mammoth Spring (8-7). Dillon Savage scored 11 points while Clint Lester ended with 10 for the Bears.

STRONG 77, EMERSON 48 Derrion Davis had 31 points and Emauri Newton finished with 30 for Strong (4-5) in a blowout victory.

TUCKERMAN 49, MELBOURNE 39 Ben Keton's 18 points helped Tuckerman (8-4) skate past Melbourne (4-4). Jayden Shannon had 10 points for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS

HARRISON 44, MOUNTAIN HOME 41 Caroline Cecil had 19 points and Marion Groberg tossed in 12 as Harrison (9-1) survived. Anna Grace Foreman finished with 17 points for Mountain Home (6-2).

LAMAR 59, BOONEVILLE 40 Lakyn Sanders scored 23 points and Amber Brown had 12 for Lamar (12-1) in its rout. Baylee Moses led Booneville (4-7) with 22 points.

LAVACA 63, MAGAZINE 48 Sierra Lamb scored 29 points and Shailey Rudd chipped in with 17 points and 8 rebounds for Lavaca (5-10), which slowly pulled away. Kiara Vasquez had 25 points and 7 rebounds for Magazine (4-4).

MAMMOTH SPRING 62, KIPP BLYTHEVILLE 6 Lauren Mitchell scored 19 points to lead three players in double figures for Mammoth Spring (13-2). Megyn Upton had 15 points.

NETTLETON 81, JACKSONVILLE 50 Elauna Eaton tallied 36 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists as Nettleton (11-1) rolled in nonconference play. Wakiryah Daniels had 21 points for the Lady Raiders.

POYEN 65, MAUMELLE CHARTER 25 Twelve players scored, led by Kyla Puckett's 18 points, for Poyen (7-2). Raine Fosburgh finished with 12 points for Maumelle Charter (2-13).

