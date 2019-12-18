Arkansas wins 4 signing day battles, signs 7 on first day of early period

— Arkansas won as many recruiting battles Wednesday as it has games the past two seasons.

The day began slow, but crescendoed into a strong finish for first-time head coach Sam Pittman as the Razorbacks picked up four new commitments on the first day of the early national signing period.

Arkansas earned commitments from cornerback Myles Slusher of Broken Arrow, Okla.; offensive lineman Ray Curry of Memphis (White Station), Tenn.; running back Dominique Johnson of Crowley, Texas; and linebacker Kelin Burrle of Harvey (Cox), La. Slusher, an ESPN 4-star prospect, was previously committed to Oregon, and Curry and Johnson were previously committed to Missouri.

The Razorbacks signed an SEC-low seven players Wednesday. It was expected to be a lean signing period for Arkansas, which had only six players verbally committed when Pittman was hired as the team’s head coach 10 days ago.

In addition to the four who announced Wednesday, the Razorbacks’ other signees were from in state: linebackers Catrell Wallace of Bryant and Jashaud Stewart of Jonesboro, and defensive lineman Blayne Toll of Hazen.

Three players who are verbally committed to Arkansas - linebacker Drew Francis and defensive end Tyrece Edwards of West High School in Knoxville, Tenn., and safety Mike Harris of Central High School in Phenix City, Ala. - will not sign until February. Arkansas could sign as many as 18 more players in the 2020 class.

The Razorbacks’ signing class is ranked 13th - ahead of Missouri - in the SEC, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Arkansas’ national rank is 86th.

The Wednesday afternoon commitments of Curry and Slusher helped considerably, not only in the rankings but to the morale of a team that has not won an SEC game since October 2017. Arkansas lost out on just one viable target heading into the day, safety Donovan Johnson of Harvey, La., who honored his commitment and signed with Virginia.

The day began with Dominique Johnson surprising several by signing with the Razorbacks. Johnson had been committed to Missouri since June and went on a recruiting visit there last weekend, but at his signing ceremony he threw a Missouri hat aside and unzipped a jacket to reveal an Arkansas T-shirt underneath.

Burrle was previously committed to Texas-San Antonio, but reopened his recruitment when UTSA fired former head coach Frank Wilson, who was replaced by former Arkansas running backs coach Jeff Traylor.

Curry chose Arkansas over Missouri and Mississippi State. A pair of balloons filled with red confetti popped to reveal his choice during his signing ceremony in Memphis.

In Broken Arrow, Slusher was surrounded by 15 family members and friends when he announced he was de-committing from Oregon and signing with Arkansas. He also considered Nebraska.

The Razorbacks could add another signee Thursday when Darin Turner signs at his high school in Memphis. Turner, an ESPN 4-star receiver, de-committed from Arkansas after Chad Morris was fired as the Razorbacks’ head coach in November, but will choose between the Razorbacks, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Miami.

Ten players de-committed from Arkansas in the past six months, including nine during the regular season when the Razorbacks went 2-10 overall and 0-8 in SEC play.