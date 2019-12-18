Housing, industrial data rosy after all

Builders started construction at an annual rate of 1.37 million homes in November, an increase of 3.2% from the month before, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. (AP/Steven Senne)

Construction of new U.S. homes increased more than forecast in November and permits to build climbed to a 12-year high as the housing-market strengthened because of low mortgage rates, solid job growth, and optimistic buyers and builders.

Separately, U.S. industrial production snapped back last month, posting the biggest gain in more than two years, buoyed by the end of a strike at General Motors.

Housing starts rose 3.2% to a three-month high 1.37 million annualized rate after an upwardly revised 1.32 million pace in October, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Permits, a proxy for future construction, increased 1.4% to an annualized 1.48 million pace.

The data indicates residential construction can add to fourth-quarter growth after contributing in the previous quarter for the first time since the end of 2017. Demand has been fueled by mortgage rates near a three-year low as the job market remains resilient and wage gains help put money into the pockets of potential homebuyers.

Construction of single-family homes rose 2.4% to the highest since January, while permits for those dwellings increased to the highest level since July 2007.

Groundbreakings for the multifamily category, which tends to be volatile and includes apartment buildings and condominiums, increased 4.9% to a three-month high while permits also rose.

The positive reading corroborates other housing data.

The National Association of Home Builders reported Monday that its survey of builders' sentiment jumped in December to the highest level in two decades. The survey stood at 76 in December, up from 71 in November.

The group said that the rise in builder confidence reflected the decline in mortgage rates, a low supply of existing homes and a strong labor market with rising wages and the lowest unemployment rate in a half century.

More data this month is forecast to show existing-home sales, which comprise the vast majority of transactions, and new-home purchases were little changed in November.

The report on housing starts showed that homebuilding increased the most in the South, a gain of 10.3%, followed by a 1.4% rise in the West. Homebuilding fell a sharp 15.3% in the Midwest and was down 3.7% in the Northeast.

Housing construction has been helped by the Federal Reserve, which cut its policy rate three times this year in the face of a slowdown in global growth and uncertainties from President Donald Trump's trade policies.

The Fed's rate cuts have contributed to a drop in mortgage rates with the 30-year rate now almost a full percentage point below where it was a year ago. Economists are forecasting that the rebound in housing will continue, helping to support economic growth next year, although there are still concerns that housing is being held back by constraints such as a lack of available land in many areas and a shortage of construction workers.

Tuesday also brought good news on the industrial front.

The Federal Reserve said industrial production -- which includes output at factories, mines and utilities -- rose 1.1% in November, reversing a 0.9% drop in October and recording the biggest jump since October 2017.

Manufacturing output climbed 1.1%, carried higher by a 12.4% surge in production of cars, trucks and auto parts after the GM strike ended in late October. Excluding the auto industry, industrial output rose 0.5% last month and manufacturing output rose 0.3%.

The increases were bigger than economists had expected.

Even with the gain in November, though, factory output fell 0.8% from a year earlier, and figures were revised lower for September and October.

The Fed said mining output fell for the third-straight month, slipping 0.2% in November. Declining output in the oil and gas business has pulled down mining output in recent months. Still, mine production is up 2% over the past year. Utility production rose 2.9% from October to November but is down 4.1% over the past year.

Capacity utilization, measuring the amount of a plant that is in use, rebounded to 77.3% from 76.6%.

American industry has been buffeted by President Donald Trump's trade wars, which have raised costs and created uncertainty for many businesses. Industrial and manufacturing production each fell 0.8% over the past year. Trade tensions might ease after the United States last week announced a modest trade deal with China and Congress is poised to pass a revamped North American trade pact.

Those developments bode well for output in 2020 if confidence improves. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's survey Monday showed the outlook for orders among manufacturers in the state advanced to its strongest since February. The Institute for Supply Management's national factory index has signaled contraction for four months, however.

Other sectors that saw gains in the Fed data included information processing equipment, foods and tobacco and primary metals. Home electronics, clothing and chemicals posted declines.

The report adds to signs economic growth is holding up in the fourth quarter over indications that consumer spending, the largest part of gross domestic product, will be softer than anticipated.

The Fed's monthly data is volatile and often gets revised. Manufacturing, which makes up about three-fourths of total industrial production, accounts for about 11% of the U.S. economy.

Information for this article was contributed by Katia Dmitrieva, Jordan Yadoo, Reade Pickert and Chris Middleton of Bloomberg News and by Martin Crutsinger and Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press.

Business on 12/18/2019