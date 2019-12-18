Hutchinson joins talks with Trump, governors

WASHINGTON -- Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday highlighted his administration's efforts to reinin excessive regulation, telling President Donald Trump the state is removing unnecessary barriers facing business.

The governor was one of a half-dozen state chief executives invited to participate in a roundtable discussion focusing on the Governors' Initiative on Regulatory Innovation.

The White House announced the initiative's launch in October; it is spearheaded by Vice President Mike Pence.

The administration's emphasis on the issue is helpful, Hutchinson told Trump.

"The fact that you and the vice president [have] taken a leadership role in it makes it easier whenever it comes to getting General Assembly legislative support," he said.

Scrapping unnecessary red tape is good for business, Hutchinson said.

"It does impact the economy when we can reduce the burden of legislation and delays. Just in the air permitting, which is required, of course, for a manufacturing facility, we have reduced the wait time for an air permit for 600 days," Hutchinson said. "That's the kind of process improvement that helps industry either get a 'yes' or a 'no' more quickly."

The governor also praised Trump for "licensure reform," telling the president, "Your leadership has been very important."

The compliments flowed both directions.

"You're doing a great job. Great job," Trump told Hutchinson during the meeting in the White House Cabinet Room.

Trump also used the gathering to highlight some of his first-term actions.

"We have cut regulations like nobody in the history of our country. We're cutting more than any president ever and we're going to cut a lot more," he said.

During the meeting, Hutchinson sat across the table from Trump, in between Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia on one side and New Mexico House Minority Leader Jim Townsend.

In an interview afterward, Hutchinson said Arkansas is committed to "making it easier for military spouses to be able to come to Arkansas and to have a license immediately. ... That's in line with what the president's trying to accomplish."

Hutchinson also credited the White House with making regulatory relief a priority.

"Clearly the president is excited about that. He's engaged in it," Hutchinson said. "I think they've rescinded two regulations for every one that's been adopted."

Other governors invited to Monday's session were Mike Dunleavy of Alaska; Brad Little of Idaho; Eric Holcomb of Indiana; Pete Ricketts of Nebraska; and Kristi Noem of South Dakota, as well as Mississippi Gov.-elect Tate Reeves.

While the focus was on regulation, Trump also paused to highlight encouraging economic news, noting strong job numbers.

"Our whole country is thriving. It's thriving like never before," he said.

Monday's meeting comes the same week that House Democrats are preparing to impeach Trump, citing his efforts to convince the Ukrainian government to investigate one of the leading Democratic presidential contenders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden.

Asked beforehand what he'd say to the president if the president asked for his advice on impeachment, Hutchinson said: "I'd say, 'Hang in there.'"

During Monday's meeting, Trump portrayed the process as illegitimate, vowing to fight what he called the "impeachment hoax."

