• Somphone Temmeraj, 57, who flew from Seattle to Nashville, Tenn., with three bags filled with wrapped Christmas gifts, faces drug trafficking charges after a police dog detected a scent and officers opened the presents to find 84 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags, court documents say.

• Frank Donchez, police chief of Overland Park, Kan., confirmed that a 13-year-old girl, now in a juvenile diversion program, was arrested on a felony threatening charge after she made a gun shape with her fingers and pointed at four middle school classmates.

• John Rabago, a Honolulu police officer, pleaded guilty to depriving a homeless man of his civil rights by forcing him to lick a urinal to avoid being arrested when Rabago and another officer investigated a nuisance complaint at a public toilet.

• Michael Kjeldgaard, a police spokesman in Aarhus, Denmark, said investigators believe a 34-year-old Afghan man who was deported after being accused of committing a crime is the father of two young children found abandoned on a busy street.

• Barry Poyner, 57, of Kirksville, Mo., a Truman State University professor and church elder, was charged with patronizing prostitution after police said they received a tip that he was offering gifts and money to Truman students for sexual favors.

• Warren Durham, fired from his job as a school resource officer in Henderson, N.C., after being seen on video body-slamming a student, was charged with assault, child abuse and failure to discharge his duties, a prosecutor said.

• Lois Riess, 57, a Minnesota woman who led authorities on a cross-country manhunt, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a Florida woman targeted because the two looked alike and Riess wanted to assume the victim's identity, prosecutors said.

• Andrew Ells, 27, accused of pouring lighter fluid on a Bible and igniting it at a Walmart in Bismarck, N.D., in order to cause a distraction in hopes of stealing items from the store, was arrested on felony arson and other counts, police said.

• Aida Shyef Al-Kadi, 57, of St. Louis Park, Minn., received $120,000 to settle a lawsuit she filed after being forced to strip in jail and remove her hijab for a booking photo when she was arrested for missing a court hearing for a misdemeanor traffic offense because she took her daughter to the hospital.

