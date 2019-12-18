Jones approves of Pittman hire

Dallas Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones (left) and owner Jerry Jones (right) talk before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (James D. Smith via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he's excited to support Sam Pittman as the University of Arkansas football coach.

Jones was a starting guard in 1964 as a senior on the Razorbacks' 11-0 team that won a share of the national championship, and he has been a generous booster who has donated millions to the UA. His grandson, John Stephen Jones, is a quarterback at Arkansas and will be a redshirt sophomore next season.

Pittman, the Razorbacks' offensive line coach from 2013-15 under Bret Bielema, got his first major college head coaching job at Arkansas on Dec. 8.

"I was familiar with Sam when he was on the staff up there the first time, and I think he's a great hire," Jones said. "I think he's got the entire package and recognizes every aspect of coaching.

"Not just the technical part of it, but also the people skills that are required. He's got that. People skills are what really come to my mind when I think of what Sam brings to the table."

Jones said he isn't concerned that Pittman's only previous head coaching experience has beeen at the high school and junior-college levels.

Pittman has been a college assistant coach for FBS teams since 1994, including the past eight in the SEC at Tennessee, Arkansas and Georgia.

"Everyone at some time or the other has to prove that he can fly the plane," Jones said. "And more often than not, when you see someone who has done the other jobs as a coach as well as Sam has in the past, it means he's going to be a good pilot for you."

