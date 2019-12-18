Libraries changing hours on Sundays

Two of the Central Arkansas Library System's Little Rock locations will no longer be open on Sundays, but other branches have added Sunday hours, the system announced this month.

The Main Library at 100 Rock St. and Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library & Learning Center at 4800 W. 10th St. will cease offering Sunday hours.

Four other system libraries will be open from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. They are:

• Dee Brown Library at 6325 Baseline Road in Little Rock.

• Sidney S. McMath Library at 2100 John Barrow Road in Little Rock.

• Adolphine Fletcher Terry Library at 2015 Napa Valley Drive in Little Rock.

• Amy Sanders Library at 10200 Johnson Drive in Sherwood.

The system collected community feedback through a series of surveys and meetings before making the scheduling changes, according to a news release.

"We're hopeful these changes mean visiting the library is more convenient for our patrons," Lisa Donovan, the system's deputy executive director of library operations, said in a news release.

Donovan said the changes will increase the number of public computers and meeting rooms available on the weekend.