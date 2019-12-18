LR selects new board to keep eye on police

A lawyer, a nonprofit founder, an investment banker, a utility executive and a lobbyist were named Tuesday to serve on Little Rock's inaugural citizens review board.

Established by an ordinance in July, the five-member panel will review police actions and investigations in the areas of corruption, discrimination and use of force.

Twenty-six people applied to be a part of the board, according to application materials provided to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. The members are Nikolai Fisken, Michal Harris, Mary Carroll Poole, Maria Smedley and Derrick Smith.

In accordance with the review board ordinance, the members are to include one representative of the business community, one person who is involved in community matters, and three at-large members. All are Little Rock residents.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said the board's first meeting date has not yet been determined, because the board members will first receive training from Police Chief Keith Humphrey as well as City Attorney Tom Carpenter and a U.S. Department of Justice official.

City directors discussed appointments to the Citizen's Review Board and to several other boards and commissions in a closed executive session that lasted nearly an hour. The appointments to the review panel were approved in a voice vote; Ward 5 City Director Lance Hines could be heard voting no.

Hines, who was one of five city board members who voted against the review board ordinance in July, said he was still opposed to the panel being established. He said he felt it was redundant with the city's Civil Service Commission and was being put in place "just to make some people happy," and that the review board's deliberations could interfere with the due-process rights of officers. He has heard from constituents who are against it, he said.

The Civil Service Commission deals with personnel policy, merit system rules and regulations and employee and job candidate appeals, according to the city website. Other cities in Arkansas, including North Little Rock, Fort Smith and Fayetteville, have civil service commissions but not review boards.

Scott said Fisken, executive vice president at investment banking firm Stephens Inc., would be the board's business representative. In his application, Fisken, 49, said he hoped to use his skills to improve the relationship between the Police Department and city residents.

Fisken said in his application that he manages about 150 professionals and has been "exposed to almost everything in dealing with employee and client issues that have arisen." He has worked for Stephens Inc. and lived in Little Rock for 25 years and has been a board member at the Arkansas Red Cross since 2014.

Scott said Harris was the board's community representative. Harris, 37, is a grant writer for nonprofits and founded the nonprofit Ikarus Youth Outreach Program. He's lived in Little Rock for 11 years and has been a member of the city's Racial and Cultural Diversity Commission since 2018.

"I think this is a unique opportunity to assist the community and those in areas where crime is high," Harris wrote in his application, adding that he believed the board would serve in making the city more transparent.

Poole, 59, has 17 years of experience working directly with the Arkansas General Assembly, her application states. Since 2012, she has worked with Paschall Strategic Communications, lobbying the Legislature for corporate clients. She has lived in Little Rock for 36 years and has worked as the fiscal manager of Arkansas Community Corrections.

"The bad publicity the city is receiving regarding violence and public education has got to stop," Poole wrote in her application. "I feel I can make a positive difference because I care about the citizens of Little Rock and the reputation of the city I chose to call home."

Smedley, 48, is vice president for human resources and strategy at Arkansas Electric Cooperatives Corp. She has lived in Little Rock for nine years.

Smedley wrote that reviewing police action empowers Little Rock residents to ensure that police are protecting and serving everyone in the city. She said she wanted to help develop community partnership with law enforcement officials and ensure specifically that the perspectives of minority groups and women are represented with respect to law enforcement.

Smith, 44, is an attorney with Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard whose practice includes representing insurance companies before state regulators. He has lived in Little Rock for 22 years. In his application, he cited his experience dealing with law enforcement issues while a law clerk to the now-retired state Court of Appeals Judge Olly Neal.

Like most of the other successful applicants, Smith cited the board's potential role for improving the relationship between police and residents, adding that that relationship is "vitally important" for maintaining quality of life and encouraging economic development.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. is shown in this file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STATON BREIDENTHAL)

Metro on 12/18/2019