Memphis OL Curry signs with Arkansas

One of Memphis' top football prospects has changed sides in the Battle Line Rivalry.

Memphis White Station offensive lineman Ray Curry, Jr. (6-5, 315 pounds) signed with Arkansas after being committed to Missouri since June.

Curry took official visits to both Arkansas and Missouri last weekend before making his decision Wednesday.

Former Missouri coach Barry Odom is now the defensive coordinator at Arkansas and former Tigers offensive line coach Brad Davis is now in the same role with the Razorbacks.

Curry previously committed to Missouri over offers from Arkansas. LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Michigan and others.

He was the second player to flip from Missouri to Arkansas on Wednesday. Texas prep running back Dominique Johnson, who also committed to Missouri in June, signed with the Razorbacks earlier in the day.