Newton picked for water board spot

The North Little Rock City Council voted last week to appoint a new member to the Central Arkansas Water board of commissioners.

Tapped is Kevin Newton to fill the vacancy for a North Little Rock board representative on the board. Newton is the vice president of CBM Construction Co. Inc. City Council members approved the nomination unanimously.

The board started accepting resumes Sept. 29 to fill the vacancy. The finalists for the position were Newton and Frank Bateman, said Samantha Williams-Davis, spokeswoman for Central Arkansas Water. Bateman is the development management specialist for Communities Unlimited.

Newton was chosen to replace Eddie Powell, a former North Little Rock mayor and vice chairman of Central Arkansas Water, who died in September after a lengthy illness.

Central Arkansas Water is the largest water supplier in the state and serves the Little Rock-North Little Rock metropolitan area.

The governing board has seven members who serve seven-year terms. Arkansas law says the board must consist of four residents of Little Rock and three residents of North Little Rock.

Newton's term will begin Jan. 16 and end June 30, 2026, after he was approved by the Little Rock Board of Directors.