Open-job postings leap in October

WASHINGTON -- The number of available jobs jumped in October after hitting an 18-month low the previous month, a sign the job market remains strong.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that the number of available positions rose 3.3% to 7.27 million. That suggests that businesses remain confident enough in the economic outlook to create more jobs.

The figures provide the latest evidence that employers have largely shrugged off the uncertainties surrounding the U.S.-China trade war and slowing global growth. While the number of open jobs has declined from a record high 7.6 million a year ago, they are still at a historically high level.

Total vacancies exceeded the number of unemployed Americans by 1.41 million, the most since May, and continuing the inversion in their usual relationship that has lasted for more than a year and a half.

The report follows a November jobs report showing employment gains soared with a 266,000 rise, the most since January, after an upwardly revised 156,000 advance the previous month. The unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low of 3.5%.

"The numbers should calm worries that employer demand for workers is drying up," said Julia Pollak, labor economist at ZipRecruiter. "Rather than falling substantially, job openings now appear to have remained fairly stable for over a year."

The number of Americans who quit their jobs rose 2.3%, though the number remains below the peak reached in July. A greater number of people quitting their jobs is a good sign for the economy because most workers quit jobs for new, usually higher-paying, positions. Data compiled by the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank shows that workers who switch jobs are seeing larger wage gains than those who stay. More employees quitting also can push companies to pay more to retain workers.

Job openings jumped 125,000 in the retail sector, likely reflecting strong demand for temporary workers for the holiday season. The government seeks to seasonally adjust the data for those fluctuations but isn't always able to do so perfectly. October's gain was the largest increase in retail job openings since April 2018.

Manufacturers also posted slightly more jobs after several months of decline. Finance and insurance firms and health care also posted more available positions.

"Job openings are a measure of demand, and what you're seeing in this number is that it has outstripped supply for 20 straight months," economist Nick Bunker at hiring site Indeed.com said in an interview. "There's no sign of that abating any time soon."

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press and by Jeff Kearns of Bloomberg News.

Business on 12/18/2019