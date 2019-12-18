100 years ago

Dec. 18, 1919

EL DORADO -- Although the manager of the Trinity Petroleum Corporation, C.H. Adamin, denies that his company has struck oil here, there is a rumor current over the county that oil has been found. It was learned today that the Trinity company has bought the Star hotel for $10,000 and also has purchased the J.L. Kinard property for $6,000.

50 years ago

Dec. 18, 1969

• The Arkansas Service Organization will file a petition Friday with the Arkansas Public Service Commission seeking an investigation of the Arkansas Louisiana Gas Company's refusal to restore service to a Little Rock family that has offered to pay an unpaid bill in installments. The family -- Mr. and Mrs. George Gray and their three daughters, aged 2, 3 and 5 years -- has been without gas since last April 4, when the utility company stopped service because of an overdue bill of $24.63.

25 years ago

Dec. 18, 1994

FAYETTEVILLE -- Since 1989, many athletes have received more than the standard freshman orientation at the University of Arkansas. They have gotten a graphic warning from psychology Professor Tom Jackson. "Assume 'No' means 'NO,' " he says. Jackson's program has been presented to athletic representatives of more than 100 colleges and universities. He has conducted personal sessions at a dozen universities and does them regularly on the Fayetteville campus. He warns athletes that sex is always by agreement and that rape means jail, expulsion and, at the least, a slip down the draft ladder of professional sports. "Fear is an appropriate motivator," Jackson said. "During the six years I've been doing this program, no student-athlete exposed to this program has been accused of sexual assault. We've been doing this across the country. "However, a few student-athletes who have not attended the program at the same schools have been alleged to have perpetrated sexual assaults. That's important."

10 years ago

Dec. 18, 2009

OSCEOLA -- The state has given $150,000 to a national children's advocacy group to develop a pre-school program in Osceola aimed at better preparing children for their school years, Attorney General Dustin McDaniel announced this week. The funds went to Save the Children, a Westport, Conn., organization that says it focuses on improving literacy, physical activity and nutritional programs for children. The donated money comes from a settlement between the state and Pfizer Inc. over its marketing and sales practices for certain drugs used by children. Entergy Charitable Foundation, a branch of the southern U.S. utility company that serves educational and community needs, also donated $25,000 to the Osceola program.

