Panel on Capitol district zoning to relocate

The Capitol Zoning District Commission will move from its headquarters on 410 S. Battery St. in Little Rock into the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism building in the new year.

As part of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's transformation of state government agencies, the commission is now under the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. The transformation is the reason for the move, department communications director Melissa Whitfield said Friday.

In 2018, Hutchinson announced a plan to consolidate the number of Cabinet-level state agencies, going from 42 to 15. The plan was signed into law in April.

The future of the old headquarters, also known as the Davidson House, is unclear. The building is under the jurisdiction of the Arkansas Division of Building Authority and is in the National Register of Historic Places as an example of 1950s contemporary architecture.

The commission's new home is at 1100 North St. The commission is a special planning and historic preservation group that oversees the area around the state Capitol and Governor's Mansion.