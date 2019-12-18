Sections
Panel recommends closing Pine Bluff charter school

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:15 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption In this 2018 file photo Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel member Naccaman Williams (left) asks a question during the panel's Little Rock meeting about the Pine Bluff Lighthouse Academy. ( Democrat-Gazette file photo / Staton Breidenthal)

The Charter Authorizing Panel has recommended closing Southeast Preparatory High School, a publicly funded charter school in Pine Bluff.

As reasons, the panel cites financial problems, lack of transparency and failure to provide special education services.

The panel's recommendation goes to the state Board of Education for review. The Education Board can either vote to accept the authorizing panel’s decision to revoke the charter or make a decision after conducting its own hearing on the school.

Southeast Preparatory High School opened in August 2018. The school has grades 9-12, with 107 students, 99 percent of whom are black, according to the state Department of Education. The school received a grade of F for the 2018-19 academic year, the same as Pine Bluff and Dollarway high schools. The Pine Bluff and Dollarway school districts have been taken over by the state, operating without a locally elected school board and with a state-appointed superintendent.

