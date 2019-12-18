Panel plans 2.5% raises for Arkansas lawmakers, top officials

FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

The panel that sets state elected officials' salaries approved 2.5% raises for Arkansas’ constitutional officers and members of the General Assembly.

The Independent Citizens Commission’s resolution must go out for public comment before taking effect, and the commission has scheduled a Jan. 22 meeting to formally adopt the resolution.

The panel earlier this year gave 2.5% raises to the state’s judges and prosecutors with an additional $2,500 raise going to state appellate judges. Last year, the cmmission gave 3% raises to judiciary officials, constitutional officers and state lawmakers.

Panel members called this year’s raises “cost of living adjustments.”

