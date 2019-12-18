Sections
Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing Arkansas highway, state police say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 3:22 p.m.
A pedestrian died after he was struck by a Jeep while crossing a highway Tuesday in Cabot, state police said.

A Jeep Compass was traveling north around 6:15 p.m. on Arkansas 367, approaching the entrance to a Dollar General, when it struck a pedestrian trying to cross the highway, according to a preliminary crash report.

The pedestrian was a male, according to the report, but state police did not list his name, age or where he was from.

A message to the Pulaski County coroner’s office, which state police said is holding the male’s body, was not returned Wednesday.

Weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the wreck, according to the summary.

At least 475 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.

