Pittman lands 4-star Slusher over Nebraska

Junior CB Myles Slusher is looking forward to another Arkansas visit.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was able to make up for lost time and sway 4-star defensive back Myles Slusher to be a Razorback.

Slusher, 5-11, 175 pounds, of Broken Arrow, Okla., chose Arkansas over Oregon, Nebraska and UCLA during a signing ceremony at his school. He plans to enroll in January.

He was impressed by Pittman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

“I think he’s a stand-up person, too,” Slusher said of Odom. “I think he definitely cares about the players and I think he has the right mentality coming in here.”

ESPN rates Slusher a 4-star prospect, the No. 16 cornerback and No. 204 overall prospect in the nation in the 2020 class. Being close to home helped.

“It’s a factor, but I’m not going to say it’s the biggest factor,” Slusher said.

He plans to major in business with an eye on being an entrepreneur. Slusher is aware of Arkansas’ highly rated Sam M. Walton College of Business.

“They have a good business school and that’s what I want to major in, so that’s a big factor," he said.

His father and mother enjoyed the visit to Fayetteville.

“He likes it down here. Both of my parents like it down here,” said Slusher, who was hosted by safety Jalen Catalon on his trip.