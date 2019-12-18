Program gives Rogers teens insights into city government, operations

Connor Gates (from left), a junior at Rogers, Nick Cuccia, a senior at Rogers Heritage, David Jurado, IV, a senior at Rogers Heritage, Soosie Alvarez, a junior at Arkansas Arts Academy, Ripley Abbott, a junior at Arkansas Arts Academy, and Marion Dunlap, a junior at Rogers Heritage, take a crack at designing a city park Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, during the monthly meeting of the Mayor's Youth Academy at Rogers City Hall. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF)

ROGERS -- Six high school students huddled around a conference room table last week at Rogers City Hall, working to design a city park.

First they decided what amenities to include and how to arrange them on 75 undeveloped acres on Mount Hebron Road using a map of the property and to-scale cutouts of soccer fields, baseball fields, basketball courts and more.

"We should definitely have a part designated for dogs," said Soosie Alvarez, a junior at the Arkansas Arts Academy in Rogers.

"Let's build our dream park, and then just narrow it down," said Rogers Heritage High School senior David Jurado, trying to keep costs under control.

The activity was part of this month's meeting of the Mayor's Youth Academy, a program designed to give teens a firsthand look at various aspects of their city's government.

Once a month from October through April, the students meet for a few hours after school with staff from a different city department.

Fourteen students are enrolled in this year's program, all of whom are juniors or seniors at either Rogers High School, Heritage High School or Arkansas Arts Academy.

Mayor Greg Hines started the program in 2014, inspired by an experience he had as a student at Rogers High School.

The school at the time offered a Student Government Day for which students elected peers to shadow the mayor and other city department heads. Hines' classmates elected him mayor, providing him the opportunity to shadow then-Mayor John Sampier for a day.

"I think it's our responsibility not just to inspire tomorrow's public officials, but to do our part as much as possible to create good citizens," Hines said.

Not all of the students enrolled in the program will pursue a public office or a city job, but the program gives them a behind-the-scenes look at city government they wouldn't otherwise get, he said.

It also tends to make the students advocates for the city, because they learn how and why the city makes some of its decisions, Hines said.

Of Northwest Arkansas' three other big cities, Springdale is the only one offering a similar program. The Springdale Youth Council began in 2017. The program runs from August through December. Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse said the city is still making adjustments to its program.

"We think it's a very good program," Sprouse said. "Our main hope is it will result in some of our students wanting to be more involved in their community as they grow older. We've got to grow more young leaders."

Wednesday's meeting in Rogers covered parks and recreation. David Hook, facilities development manager, and Andrea Brinton, the Parks and Recreation Department's assistant director, led the session.

Hook and Brinton explained how voters approved a bond issue last year extending a 1% sales tax. Bond revenue provided $300 million for various city needs, including $41 million for parks and recreation. Some of that money is earmarked for a new park at the intersection of Mount Hebron and Garrett roads, which will be called Mount Hebron Park.

As the teens went about creating their park, Hook threw some information at them.

"The city of Rogers has the largest soccer participation in all of the state, and the second-largest softball in the state," he said. "And we are very short on all fields. We need practice fields. We need playing fields."

There was discussion of real grass versus artificial turf. The students picked soccer fields of various sizes, tennis courts, volleyball courts, an extensive trail, a parking lot, restrooms and picnic tables to fill the park.

Hook and Brinton then shared what the city has planned for the property. They pulled out a copy of the plan.

"It's interesting you kind of divided it in half with passive play, which is just the natural stuff, and then organized play areas. Because that's exactly the direction the Parks Commission decided to go," Hook told students. "It's pretty cool you all came up with that exact same thing."

Construction of Mount Hebron Park likely will begin in March and take 12-15 months, he said. The centerpiece is an inclusive playground and splash pad that will cost $1.7 million, he said.

"Wow, that's a lot," said one student.

The budget for the entire project is $14 million.

Students also tackled a redesign of Northwest Park on North 13th Street, the city's oldest sports field park, and one set to undergo a renovation with bond revenue.

They had to complete an application in which they were asked to explain their interest in the Youth Academy. They also had to describe one issue facing the city and how it could be fixed or changed.

Previous sessions this fall have covered water utilities and the Department of Community Development. Alvarez was impressed by what she saw at the Pollution Control Facility.

"People are flushing wipes down the toilet when you're supposed to be flushing only cheap toilet paper," she said. "And it messes up their machines."

Jurado said he has learned a lot through the program. The imminent construction of the parks was news to him, he said.

"It's interesting and amazing. Just being informed in general about all of this gives me a greater sense of pride in my community," Jurado said.

Marion Dunlap, a Heritage junior, said the Youth Academy has opened her eyes to a variety of careers available in her hometown.

Metro on 12/18/2019