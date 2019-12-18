Protests around state push Trump impeachment

Janie Landman of Fayetteville joins a pro-impeachment rally Tuesday evening outside the Historic Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville. Between 200 and 300 protesters turned out in Little Rock. Rallies also were held in Jonesboro, Rogers, Eureka Springs and Mountain Home. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1218rally/. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Activists lined University Avenue outside the Little Rock offices of Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill on Tuesday evening, urging him to change his mind and support the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The protesters, which were estimated to be between 200-300, held pro-impeachment signs -- some illuminated with Christmas lights -- and rally organizers used megaphones to tell people to call Hill's offices today , when the House is scheduled to vote on two articles of impeachment. Trump is charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"Call them tomorrow!" one woman with a megaphone said as she walked up and down the block of protesters. "The interns will be so annoyed tomorrow!"

Hill, a three-term congressman, has already said he plans to vote "no" on both articles.

[GALLERY: Impeachment rally at the Historic Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville » arkansasonline.com/1218rally/]

"[T]he facts did not demonstrate any offense sufficient to justify removing a duly elected U.S. president from office," Hill said in a written statement last week.

Outside his Little Rock office Tuesday, rally organizer Loriee Evans of the group, Indivisible Little Rock and Central Arkansas, led protesters in shouting "no one is above the law," referring to the president.

The protest in Little Rock was a part of a nationwide series of pro-impeachment rallies organized by the advocacy group MoveOn.org. Similar events were held in Fayetteville outside the Historic Washington County Courthouse, and in Jonesboro, Rogers, Eureka Springs and Mountain Home, according to the group.

While there was no counterprotest in Little Rock, several drivers let their support for the president be known as they drove by. One man, in a white pick-up, circled the block several times to hurl expletives at the protesters.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that House Democrats had enough votes to pass both articles of impeachment along to the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans.

