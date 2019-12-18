Radiation in garbage truck noted

In this file photo dispatchers are shown working in the 911 communications center of the Garland County Department of Emergency Management. (Submitted photo)

HOT SPRINGS -- Radiation detected in a Hot Springs Solid Waste Department garbage truck Tuesday morning led to a multiagency operation to determine its source, which was later identified as medical waste, city and county emergency officials said.

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation came out and determined the source of the radiation is coming from medical waste inside the truck," Hot Springs police Cpl. Joey Williams said.

The driver of the truck was examined by LifeNet at the scene, and the ambulance crew determined he did not need to seek further medical attention, Williams said. Officials were attempting to contact anyone else who may have come in contact with the truck to get medically checked, Williams added.

Officials did not release the type of radiation that was being emitted from the truck.

Bo Robertson, director of Garland County's Department of Emergency Management, said the sanitation truck was turned away from the Saline County Regional Solid Waste Landfill after high levels of radiation were detected in its load.

"The fire department got a call from sanitation around 11:37 this morning that a sanitation truck was returning from a landfill in Saline County that had a high radiation warning," Williams said. "The driver was told by the landfill [in Saline County] to bring it back to Garland County."

Williams said the truck's pickup route was in a residential area.

The truck's driver was directed to the Garland County Fairgrounds on U.S. 270 west by the Hot Springs Fire Department, because it was an isolated area, he said.

Initially, two members of the fire department dressed in protective hazardous materials suits detected a "high radiation level" in the truck, he said. The fire department's equipment identified the source of the radiation as possibly industrial radioactive material, but the FBI determined it was medical waste shortly after they arrived, Williams said.

"We don't believe there's any danger to the public or anything, but we're going to do our due diligence in testing it," he said earlier in the day.

"We brought it out here to [have] a safe place to check it," Williams said.

Metro on 12/18/2019