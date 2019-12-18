Running back flips from Mizzou, signs with Hogs

An Arkansas football helmet sits on the ground prior to a game between the Razorbacks and Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. ( Charlie Kaijo)
Running back Dominique Johnson has become Arkansas’ first official signee for the 2020 class after flipping his commitment from Missouri.
Johnson, 6-1, 220 pounds, of Crowley, Texas, also had offers from Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Houston Baptist and others.
An ESPN 3-star recruit, he led the Eagles to the Texas Class 5A playoffs while earning All-District honors as a junior after rushing for 1,109 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Johnson committed to Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom when he was head coach at Missouri in June.
