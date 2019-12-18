Running back flips from Mizzou, signs with Hogs

Running back Dominique Johnson has become Arkansas’ first official signee for the 2020 class after flipping his commitment from Missouri.

Johnson, 6-1, 220 pounds, of Crowley, Texas, also had offers from Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Houston Baptist and others.

An ESPN 3-star recruit, he led the Eagles to the Texas Class 5A playoffs while earning All-District honors as a junior after rushing for 1,109 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Johnson committed to Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom when he was head coach at Missouri in June.