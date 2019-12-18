Schools' ex-worker says she embezzled

HOT SPRINGS -- A former school secretary-bookkeeper for Hot Springs School District pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling more than $38,000 from the district over the course of a year.

Danielle N. Pitts, 39, pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to a felony count of theft of property over $25,000, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. She was sentenced to 12 years' probation, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $440 in court costs and $39,245 in restitution to the school.

She had no prior criminal history.

Pitts has to begin making payments on what she owes Jan. 2, paying $275 a month toward the restitution and $25 a month toward her fines and costs, for a total of $300 a month.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Hot Springs School District Superintendent Stephanie Nehusfor filed a report April 22, 2019, with Hot Springs police regarding a theft of money from the district. She stated that Lloyd Jackson, former assistant superintendent, was contacted by an employee, identified as Pitts, who asked him to meet with her at her residence on Pleasant Street.

That same day, around 11:15 a.m., Jackson met with Pitts who told him she had stolen $39,000 from the activity account gate money, according to the affidavit. Later that day, Pitts met with Taryn Echols, the former high school principal, and Rodney Echols, the athletic director, and told them about the thefts and gave them cash forms and checks that had not been deposited.

Pitts stated she had only taken money received from gate receipts, the affidavit said. An audit revealed that between May 31, 2018, and March 29, currency was taken from the athletic event gate receipts, Art Club, Beta Club and senior dues, for a total amount of $38,270, the affidavit said.

A warrant was issued for Pitts' arrest. She turned herself in at the police department around 3:30 p.m. May 10 and was released later that day on $5,000 bond. She pleaded innocent to the charge in circuit court Aug. 12, and a gag order limiting pretrial publicity in the case was issued.

Pitts' employment at the school district had been terminated prior to her arrest.

Metro on 12/18/2019