FOOTBALL

ASU's Bayless adds another honor

Arkansas State University wide receiver Omar Bayless was named to the Sporting News All-American team Tuesday.

Bayless was named a third-team All-American by The Associated Press and the Walter Camp Football Foundation this year.

Bayless, the Sun Belt Conference player of the year, had 84 receptions for 1,473 yards and 16 touchdowns while blocking 2 kicks.

Former UAPB player named to Pro Bowl

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead was selected to his second Pro Bowl on Tuesday night.

Armstead, a third-round pick out of the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2013, has played in 13 of 14 games for the Saints, who are 11-3 and leading the NFC South.

Armstead made the Pro Bowl a year ago as well.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SAU bounces back with blowout

Southern Arkansas University beat Rogers State (Okla.) 74-49 on Tuesday in Magnolia.

The Muleriders (7-2) led 23-11 after the first quarter, 33-21 at halftime and 50-31 after three quarters.

Kisi Young led Southern Arkansas with 12 points, and Erin Brinkley had 10. Nine players scored for SAU.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 12/18/2019