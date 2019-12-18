Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Tax increase floated in White Hall district

2.9-mill rise on ballot in Jan. 14 election by Dale Ellis | Today at 2:48 a.m.

PINE BLUFF -- Property owners in the White Hall School District will see their property tax bills go up next year if voters approve a 2.9-mill increase.

The issue goes before the voters in a Jan. 14 special election.

The current rate is 39.2 mills, which will increase to 42.1 mills if the measure receives voter approval.

The property tax assessment is calculated based upon 20% of a property's appraised value. The assessment is multiplied by the millage rate to determine the taxes owed.

A mill is valued at one-tenth of a cent, which calculates to $1 of tax for each $1,000 of valuation.

For example, under the current millage rate, the owner of a $50,000 property in the White Hall School District pays an annual tax of $392, an owner of a $75,000 property owes $588 annually, and the owner of a $250,000 property pays $1,960 a year.

If the millage increase passes, then the owner of a $50,000 property will see taxes increase to $421 a year, the owner of a $75,000 property will see an increase to $631.50 annually, and the yearly tax for the owner of a property valued at $250,000 will rise to $2,105.

Under state law, all school districts must maintain a minimum rate of 25 mills for maintenance and operation of the district. Currently, the White Hall School District has an additional 14.2 mills previously approved by voters for debt service.

The additional 2.9 mills, if approved, will go toward retirement of a proposed 30-year bond issue of $47.55 million, which will be used to pay off existing debt and for construction of a new auditorium, multipurpose building and gymnasium entrance at the high school; for a new safe room at each of the four elementary school campuses; air-conditioning replacement at the middle school; and for constructing, refurbishing, remodeling and equipping other school facilities.

State Desk on 12/18/2019

Print Headline: Tax increase floated in White Hall district

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT