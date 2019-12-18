Tax increase floated in White Hall district

PINE BLUFF -- Property owners in the White Hall School District will see their property tax bills go up next year if voters approve a 2.9-mill increase.

The issue goes before the voters in a Jan. 14 special election.

The current rate is 39.2 mills, which will increase to 42.1 mills if the measure receives voter approval.

The property tax assessment is calculated based upon 20% of a property's appraised value. The assessment is multiplied by the millage rate to determine the taxes owed.

A mill is valued at one-tenth of a cent, which calculates to $1 of tax for each $1,000 of valuation.

For example, under the current millage rate, the owner of a $50,000 property in the White Hall School District pays an annual tax of $392, an owner of a $75,000 property owes $588 annually, and the owner of a $250,000 property pays $1,960 a year.

If the millage increase passes, then the owner of a $50,000 property will see taxes increase to $421 a year, the owner of a $75,000 property will see an increase to $631.50 annually, and the yearly tax for the owner of a property valued at $250,000 will rise to $2,105.

Under state law, all school districts must maintain a minimum rate of 25 mills for maintenance and operation of the district. Currently, the White Hall School District has an additional 14.2 mills previously approved by voters for debt service.

The additional 2.9 mills, if approved, will go toward retirement of a proposed 30-year bond issue of $47.55 million, which will be used to pay off existing debt and for construction of a new auditorium, multipurpose building and gymnasium entrance at the high school; for a new safe room at each of the four elementary school campuses; air-conditioning replacement at the middle school; and for constructing, refurbishing, remodeling and equipping other school facilities.

