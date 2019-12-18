Tyson gets OK to ship to China

Tyson Foods Inc. has been cleared to ship poultry to China after a five-year ban on imported U.S. chicken was lifted last month.

The nation's largest producer of chicken, beef and pork confirmed a Reuters report regarding the approval on Tuesday.

In an email, Hli Yang, a Tyson spokeswoman, said that the company received federal approval "to export poultry to China from 36 plants and expects to begin taking orders early next year."

An outbreak of avian influenza, or bird flu, in 2015 led China to ban U.S. poultry. It lifted the ban a month ago out of a need for more protein. An outbreak of African swine fever, a fatal pig disease, has spread through China this year, destroying more than half of the nation's pork supply, according to Rabobank.

In response, U.S. chicken producers have been preparing to ship goods to China, despite ongoing trade talks. According to investor filings, it was common for Sanderson Farms to sell as much as $50 million in chicken paws (feet) and other products to China before the ban. Tyson officials have said in conference calls how they are adapting to trade uncertainties and restrictions.

Given the uncertainty of international markets, Tyson said it would start phasing out ractopamine-fed hogs in order to export to China and other countries that ban the feed ingredient. In the quarter ending September, Tyson reported an export increase and improved pricing attributed to a short supply of global protein, said Noel White, president and chief executive officer.

While the company expects an export boost in all protein types, White did not factor how much the African Swine Fever outbreak would affect analysts' outlooks for Tyson in October.

"The products specifically that would move to China, can't really answer since we've not had access for quite some time," he said in a conference call. "However, it's likely going to be some form of dark meat and wings ... as well as the paws."

There are some odds and ends to wrap up before Tyson can export to the world's largest economy. Yang said they are awaiting approval for labels on poultry exported to China. The first label approval came last week, she said in the email.

As a disclaimer, Yang said that "Tyson will probably not ship poultry to China from all its plants."

Americans are expected to eat more chicken next year than ever before. More than 97 pounds per person in 2020, according to the National Chicken Council, citing USDA data. Meanwhile, beef and pork consumption is expected to decline slightly from this year.

Tyson shares rose more than 2% on Monday after Reuters first reported the approval to sell poultry products to China. Tyson shares rose 43 cents to close Tuesday at $90.38 in trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Business on 12/18/2019