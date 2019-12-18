UALR women fail to pass board exam

Memphis women's basketball Coach Melissa McFerrin knew rebounding was a key for her team Tuesday night against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The Tigers proved the point by outrebounding the Trojans 41-32 to roll to a 68-50 victory in front of an announced crowd of 753 at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

McFerrin told her team that when playing UALR and Coach Joe Foley, opponents have to be tough and physical. She wanted the Tigers to match the Trojans in that area.

"It was a big part of the game," McFerrin said. "We focused on that, because that's how they take advantage of you. They make it tough to score, and they clear the boards.

"I thought our kids were really committed to the glass."

UALR allowed its second-highest rebounding total of the season. Texas A&M had 50 rebounds in a 78-35 victory over the Trojans on Nov. 5.

"We couldn't keep them off the boards," Foley said about Memphis. "They did a great job of getting us pinned in there.

"That's where our youth is showing up. I've got to do a much better job with these young kids getting them ready to play."

Junior forward Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu led the Tigers with a game-high 12 rebounds and also scored 13 points. Sophomore guard Gazmyne Herndon scored 15 points to lead Memphis, which shot 45.1% (23 of 51) from the floor. Classmate Jamirah Shutes, a guard, had 12 points.

Junior forward Keke Hunter, a Hot Springs High School graduate, added nine points and seven rebounds for Memphis.

UALR, which faces No. 21 University of Arkansas on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, struggled from the floor, shooting 37% (20 of 54) and making just 1 of 10 from three-point range.

"We had a hard time scoring," Foley said. "The game is won in the paint. There's no doubt that's where the game was won tonight."

Memphis jumped out to a 9-2 lead, but UALR cut it to 10-9 on senior guard Kyra Collier's basket with 1:30 left in the first quarter. Memphis entered the second quarter with a 17-10 lead.

Herndon's layup made it 33-14 Memphis with 5:35 left in the second quarter. Shutes' three-pointer with 2:24 left in the second quarter stretched the Tigers' lead to 38-19, and the Tigers lead 40-19 at halftime.

The Tigers outscored the Trojans 23-9 in the second quarter, which happened in part because of Herndon, McFerrin said. Herndon scored six of her 15 points in the quarter.

"We didn't like our tempo in the first quarter," McFerrin said. "When [Herndon] went into the game, she really inserted herself. That's where the game opened up. We got a little bit of transition."

Memphis extended its advantage to 44-22 on Mendjiadeu's layup with 6:38 left in the third quarter, and the Tigers took a 50-28 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Collier led the Trojans with 17 points. Junior forward Teal Battle added 12 points and six rebounds.

Memphis snapped a seven-game losing streak to UALR, beating the Trojans for the first time since 2011.

"I love playing this game," McFerrin said. "I love playing against Joe's teams because they're hard-nosed and make you play tough basketball. They're well-coached. You've got to guard a system, which I love.

"We've lost some close ones, but they've owned us over the years. It felt good to come back here and beat Little Rock because it's been awhile."

