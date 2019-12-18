BASEBALL

Cards sign Korean pitcher

The St. Louis Cardinals searched all over the world, looking for the right kind of left-handed pitcher. They think they’ve found him in Kwang Hyun Kim. The National League Central champions announced Tuesday they had signed the 31- year - old South Korean to a two-year contract, and formally introduced their newest teammate at Busch Stadium. Kim went 17-6 with a 2.51 ERA in 190 1/3 innings last season for the SK Wyverns, earning him the award as the best pitcher in the Korean Baseball Organization. Kim won the KBO’s Most Valuable Player Award in 2009 when he went 16-4 with a 2.39 ERA. He is 136-77 with a 3.27 ERA in 298 games (279 starts) over 12 seasons with the Wyverns. If Kim makes the major league roster, he will become the 15th South Korean pitcher to appear in the major leagues and the second for the Cardinals after Seung-hwan Oh in 2016-2017.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim listens to a question during a news conference announcing his signing to the baseball team Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Astros, Smith agree

Reliever Joe Smith and the Houston Astros have agreed to an $8 million, two-year contract. Smith, 35, spent the past two seasons with the Astros and is 6-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 84 appearances for Houston. Smith missed the beginning of last season while recovering from Achilles tendon surgery before returning in July and posting a 1.80 ERA in 28 regular-season appearances. Smith didn’t allow a run in eight of his 10 postseason appearances in 2019, and finished the playoffs with a 3.12 ERA. The right-hander has a 2.98 ERA in 782 career appearances. He gets $4 million in each season under the deal announced Monday.

BASKETBALL

Anthony out for Heels

North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony is expected to miss four to six weeks after having arthroscopic knee surgery. The school said Anthony had the procedure Monday to treat a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. He had missed Sunday’s loss to Wofford due to the injury, with UNC saying then he was out indefinitely as treatment options were being evaluated. Widely regarded as a potential NBA lottery pick if he enters the draft after one season, Anthony is averaging 19.1 points to rank second nationally among freshmen. He led the team in scoring in six of his nine games this season, starting when he had 34 points against Notre Dame for the most points ever by an Atlantic Coast Conference freshman in his first game. Anthony is also averaging 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists, though he’s shooting 36.8% from the field. The Tar Heels (6-4) are unranked for the first time since February 2014 after three consecutive losses.

FOOTBALL

Saints add Jenkins

The New Orleans Saints acquired former New York Giants starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins. The acquisition became official Tuesday after the NFL processed the Saints’ request to claim Jenkins through the league’s waiver system. The Giants waived Jenkins after he declined to acknowledge wrongdoing when he used offensive language in an exchange with a fan on social media. Jenkins’ official designation was waived-injured because of his minor ankle injury during a Week 14 loss to Philadelphia that dropped the Giants to 2-11. Jenkins, 31, has started all but two games in which he has played during his eight-year career. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016, the year he signed a five-year, $62 million deal with New York. Jenkins has 22 career interceptions. His four this season tie a career high set as a rookie in 2012 with the St. Louis Rams.

Cowboys pick up LB

The Dallas Cowboys signed former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith on Tuesday to bolster a linebacker group that lost rookie Luke Gifford to a broken arm. Gifford was injured in the first half of a 44-21 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Smith was the MVP of the 2014 Super Bowl with Seattle, returning an interception 69 yards for a touchdown and recovering a fumble in the Seahawks’ 43-8 rout of Denver. Smith, 30, was never a full-time starter in Seattle before starting 30 of 31 games in two seasons with Oakland. Jacksonville added Smith in November but waived him after he appeared in two games.

Lions stay the course

The Detroit Lions are sticking with their leaders in the front office and on the field. The Lions announced Tuesday that General Manager Bob Quinn and Coach Matt Patricia will be retained for the 2020 season. “I’m always appreciative when things like this come out,” Patricia acknowledged Tuesday. The Lions have been without injured quarterback Matthew Stafford for six games, and they won’t have him back until next season. Detroit (3-10-1) put Stafford on injured reserve with back and hip injuries, ending his and the team’s hopes for a comeback this season. Detroit hired both Quinn and Patricia away from New England in hopes of replicating the Patriots’ formula for success. Quinn was hired in 2016, and Detroit was 9-7 in the regular season for two consecutive years under Jim Caldwell. Quinn fired Caldwell and hired Patricia after the 2017 season, and he’s 9-20-1 over nearly two seasons.

Giants put Engram on IR

The New York Giants placed tight end Evan Engram on injured reserve, ending another injury-filled season. In making the move Tuesday, the Giants said wide receiver David Sills had been signed off the practice squad, and tackle Nate Wozniak was signed to the practice squad. Engram missed the previous five games with a foot injury. He finished the season with 44 catches for 467 yards and 3 touchdowns, including a 75-yarder against Tampa Bay in the third week of the season. A first-round pick in 2017, Engram has not played a complete season. He was limited to 15 games as a rookie, 11 last season and eight this year. Engram has caught 153 passes for 1,766 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career.

Fresno St. tabs DeBoer

Fresno State hired former offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer on Tuesday as its new head coach. DeBoer spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons on Coach Jeff Tedford’s staff for the Bulldogs before leaving to take the same job at Indiana this season. Tedford stepped down for medical reasons after this season, and DeBoer was identified as the leading contender to take over the job. Indiana ranked second in the Big Ten this year by averaging 443.6 yards per game on offense. Fresno State went 4-8 this season but had a 26-14 record in three seasons under Tedford.

SOCCER

Monkeys lead to pullback

Serie A Chief Executive Luigi De Siervo expressed “his sincere apologies” Tuesday after the league installed a painting featuring monkeys at its headquarters for an anti-racism campaign. “We realized it was inappropriate,” De Siervo said in a statement, more than 24 hours after the painting was used as a backdrop at a news conference that the CEO participated in. “What cannot be questioned is the strong and constant condemnation by Lega Serie A against all forms of discrimination and racism, and we are committed to eradicate this from our beloved league.” De Siervo said that the rest of the league’s anti-racism campaign will be presented by the end of February. While black players are regularly subjected to monkey chants in games, artist Simone Fugazzotto said his painting featuring three monkeys to represent three different races was meant “to show that we are all the same race.” Fare, soccer’s leading discrimination monitoring group, called the use of the painting “a sick joke” and “an outrage,” adding it “will be counter-productive and continue the dehumanization of people of African heritage. … It is difficult to see what Serie A was thinking, who did they consult? It is time for the progressive clubs in the league to make their voice heard.”