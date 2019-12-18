Woman found bound with zip ties in Arkansas home, authorities say; man charged in case

A man was arrested after, authorities say, they found a woman in a Leslie home Sunday bound by zip ties, screaming for help.

Frankie Carmody, 47, faces charges of first-degree false imprisonment; possession of a controlled substance; possession of firearms by certain persons; and furnishing, possessing or using prohibited articles, according to a news release. He faces enhanced penalties as a habitual offender.

Deputies with the Searcy County sheriff’s office responded Sunday to a report of a suicidal woman.

Officers found a bound woman inside a home on Watts Cemetery Road, and she told police Carmody had tied her up for a day or two. According to the release, bruises on her arms, wrists, ankles and chest were consistent with injuries from being bound for an extended period of time.

The woman said she had not eaten during the time she was tied up but had been given sips of water, according to the release. She also said she was never suicidal and had no intention of harming herself.

Authorities found Carmody had several warrants out for his arrest and took him into custody.

They also found, in a tent he directed them to when asked for identification, two rifles and a shotgun. They noted that Carmody, as a felon, is prohibited from possessing firearms.

While being booked into jail, according to the release, Carmody also tried to smuggle in a lighter, marijuana and smoking tobacco by hiding them inside his body.

Carmody was being held in the Baxter County jail Wednesday morning on separate charges.