Woman, 20, shot twice in central Arkansas, police say

A Benton Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A woman was shot twice in the back Tuesday night, Benton police said in a news release.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a home on West Drive and found the injured 20-year-old woman, who was shot while sitting on a sofa.

Police found shell casings on the street and bullet holes on the outside of the home and two vehicles parked on the property.

A man was questioned at the scene and police determined he was also a victim, according to the new release.

There are no suspects yet, according to the release, and the woman is expected to make a full recovery.