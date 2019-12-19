All that jazz

Some of us are old enough to remember when the New Orleans Jazz, a pro basketball team, moved to Utah--and kept the name. We scoffed. The Utah Jazz? Oh, yeah, like the first thing you think of when Utah comes up is jazz music.

Utah might still have a stuffy reputation, but it's getting good press. The other day, Stephen Moore of the Heritage Foundation had an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal. And what he wrote would have a chamber president doing the shimmy.

Apparently Utah is the place to be. Not just if you want excellent skiing and scenery. But if you also want low taxes, a growing population, increasing wages, good schools, and maybe extra helpings of dessert. For a dozen years, Mr. Moore & Co. have listed the best states when it comes to economic competitiveness and business outlook.

And for a dozen years, first place has gone to Utah. Get a load of this:

• Utah has a low flat-rate income tax.

• Its corporate tax is below 5 percent.

• It has no death tax.

• It's a right-to-work state.

• Minimum wage is $7.25.

No wonder business is booming in Utah. Not only that, but its people are generally happy, second only to Hawaii in that category. The schools are educating the young, although per-pupil spending by the state is the lowest in the country. The place is so inviting, people are moving there by the tens of thousands.

The kicker in Stephen Moore's article: "Progressives dismiss red states like Utah as places that reward the super-rich with low taxes at the expense of everyone else. But perhaps the most confounding thing about Utah is that despite (or because of) its anti-progressive policies, it has the least income inequality in the nation, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data."

A lot of this could be shrugged off as demographics because the Mormon culture is one of conservative family values and conservative budgeting and conservative what-have-you. But as Mr. Moore notes, "good economic policy leads to favorable demographics." The people who are migrating to Utah are mostly young, looking to make rewarding lives. And think they can achieve it among the painted mountains. The government there is gift-wrapping their opportunity.

The government there doesn't mandate that everybody make a $15 minimum wage. But wages are rising anyway.

The government there spends $4,000 less per pupil on schools than the national average. Utah's test scores are in the Top 10.

The government there doesn't spend nearly as much on housing as other states. Yet its people are happier than most.

What gives?

That's the point: The government isn't giving anything away. It's getting out of the way. Lowering taxes, using regulations gently--and welcoming people from other states, where politicians have gone all Elizabeth Warren.

Arkansas is getting there, especially with this governor and this Legislature. But we could get some Utah-type publicity and make a national splash too, if we only would.

For example, why not exempt all new residents of Arkansas from any state income tax--for five years? That would make Arkansas much more competitive with surrounding states and would also be attractive to retirees, who now find Arkansas attractive anyway as a place to retire because of its four seasons, its natural beauty and the low cost of living.

Somebody once estimated that such an idea would cost about $40 million a year, but that doesn't take into account additional sales taxes, property taxes and other economic stimuli that come by attracting people who wouldn't come otherwise.

Are there any other states that offer a temporary moratorium on income taxes? If so, we're not aware of them. Arkansas could have a unique program to try to boost economic development for the entire state, benefiting low income, middle income and in fact all Arkansans. That might even make the state newsworthy, and all that jazz.

Editorial on 12/19/2019