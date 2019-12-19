Analyst: Pittman, Hogs did well in a short time

University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman did about as well as can be expected after only having 10 days to put together a recruiting class, having been on the job since Dec. 8.

He and his yet-to-be-completed staff were able to sign seven prospects on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period that ends Friday.

The Hogs were able to flip two Missouri commitments and an Oregon commitment. Running back Dominique Johnson became Pittman's first official signee when he inked with the Hogs over Missouri on Wednesday morning.

Johnson, 6-1, 220 pounds, of Crowley, Texas, had offers from Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Houston Baptist and others.

The Razorbacks also inked offensive lineman Ray Curry, 6-5, 310, of Memphis White Station in the afternoon. He had been committed to Missouri since June.

He had accumulated offers from Arkansas, LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Michigan and others during the recruiting process.

Defensive back Myles Slusher, 5-11, 175, of Broken Arrow, Okla., committed to the Ducks in the spring but took an official visit to Arkansas over the weekend and signed with the Hogs over Nebraska. He's expected to enroll in January.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network said Pittman did well considering the few days he had to sign a class. The job is equally tough for the Feb. 5 signing period because approximately 75% of prospects are likely to sign during the early signing period.

"You lay the foundation on Wednesday, and then you try to get complementary guys in February," Lemming said. "Even though there's not many left. That's where your evaluating skills come in handy. The staff will be evaluating film and then hit the road the last three weeks in January and try and convince guys Arkansas is the place to be. It's [a] work in progress, but it's [a] good sign because of what they were able to sign on Wednesday."

Defensive end signee Blayne Toll, 6-6, 244, 4.88 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Hazen played quarterback as a junior. Lemming likes his athleticism and rates him a 4-star recruit.

"He's a legit four-star player," said Lemming of the January enrollee. "He's athletic enough to play quarterback. He could be a great tight end-defensive end. I really liked him a lot. He's so big and athletic he could play as a freshman."

He also rates outside linebacker signee Catrell Wallace, 6-6, 212, of Bryant a 4-star prospect.

"He's got growth potential to be a really good outside linebacker," Lemming said. "He has long arms and long legs. He's a kid that looks like he'll add a lot more weight and muscle.

Lemming is high on defensive end signee Jashaud Stewart, 6-2, 224, 4.61, of Jonesboro and rates him a 4-star recruit.

"He's a fast-twitch athlete who can set the edge with his explosive speed," Lemming said. "He has a great motor and is very sudden to the ball."

Curry is a talented lineman with a big upside, said Lemming.

"I really like him. Memphis was absolutely loaded with great offensive linemen," said Lemming, who rated Curry a 4-star recruit. "I thought he was one of the better ones as far as potential is concerned. When [you] look at him he has super long arms and quick feet."

Lemming gave Slusher a 4-star rating after seeing the defensive back have an outstanding senior season.

"He's one of the best players in Oklahoma," Lemming said. "He had a great senior year. I know he plays both ways and is an overall great athlete. He's a big-time guy."

Linebacker Kelin Burrle, 6-0, 220, 4.7, of Harvey (La.) Helen Cox signed with Arkansas after being a Texas-San Antonio commitment since June. He reopened his recruitment after the Roadrunners had a coaching change.

Lemming rates Burrle, an early enrollee, a 3-star plus recruit.

"Kelin is a relentless, quick footed and very instinctive linebacker," Lemming said. "He never takes a play off and is always around the ball."

The Hogs are likely to add the signature of athlete Darin Turner, 6-5, 215, of Memphis Central today when he announces his decision between Tennessee, Ole Miss, Arkansas, LSU and Miami at 12:30 p.m.

