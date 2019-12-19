Antitrust chief advised Dish on deal, trial evidence shows

The Justice Department's antitrust chief urged the chairman of Dish Network Corp. to enlist U.S. senators to help win another regulator's approval for the merger of Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile US Inc., which would involve asset sales to the satellite TV provider.

Makan Delrahim, who leads the Justice Department's antitrust division, texted Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen on June 10 and suggested he ask senators to contact Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, according to evidence presented Wednesday at the trial for a lawsuit filed by a dozen states seeking to block the merger.

"Today would be a good day to have your Senator friends contact the chairman," Delrahim said in the text message a day before the states sued to block the deal.

After the Justice Department approved the proposed combination in July, the FCC approved it in October, in part because T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to sell some assets that Englewood, Colo.-based Dish would use to create a new wireless phone company that would compete with the merged company and with market leaders Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T Inc.

Some Democratic lawmakers have expressed concern that the approval process wasn't transparent and that the FCC had altered an antitrust analysis to downplay competitive harms from the merger.

According to other text messages submitted as evidence at the trial in New York, Ergen confirmed to Delrahim that he had made the calls to lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Under questioning by a lawyer for the states, Ergen said Wednesday that he discussed the merger with McConnell but didn't ask him to contact Pai. Ergen said he asked Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., to call Pai because he knows the commissioner.

Attorneys general from a dozen states and the District of Columbia argue that the $26.5 billion merger will reduce competition and raise prices by removing Sprint as the nation's low-cost carrier.

Evidence presented by the states also showed that Delrahim texted his personal email address to Ergen after they began discussing the merger.

"You don't have any idea why he was giving you his personal email address, do you?" California Deputy Attorney General Paula Blizzard asked Ergen.

"I do not," he responded, adding that he wasn't aware of any effort to keep discussions of the deal off Delrahim's Justice Department email account.

During testimony Tuesday, Ergen said Dish is ready to compete with the biggest U.S. wireless carriers "from day one" after the merger. Blizzard sought to undermine that assertion on Wednesday by presenting evidence that Dish had previously failed to follow through on various commitments to the FCC, including backing away from plans to launch new satellites after securing licenses for them.

Ergen agreed that the FCC had criticized Dish over those failures, but he said the company had never missed a deadline on the sort of land-based infrastructure that would be most relevant to Dish's plans to become a wireless carrier.

The executive also testified that Dish had discussions to get indirect financing from Sprint's controlling owner, Tokyo technology conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. Ergen said Dish would save as much as $100 million through such a transaction because of SoftBank's relationship with JPMorgan Chase & Co.

