Arkansas football recruit capsules

DEFENSIVE ENDS

JASHAUD STEWART

HT./WT. 6-2, 224 pounds

40 TIME 4.61 seconds

SCHOOL Jonesboro

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (,,,) No. 6 prospect in Arkansas

ESPN.COM (,,,) No. 46 outside linebacker in the nation, No. 5 prospect in Arkansas

247 SPORTS (,,,,) No. 20 outside linebacker in the nation, Nno. 240 overall prospect, No. 2 prospect in Arkansas

TOM LEMMING (,,,,)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, had 85 unassisted tackles, 29 assisted tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 14 QB hurries, 1 recovered fumble, 3 forced fumbles. As a junior, had 89 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, an interception, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble. ... He recorded what was the nation's sixth-best combine rating (131.76) at the St. Louis Opening Regional in the spring. The five athletes with better scores were defensive backs, running backs or receivers. ... The rating was ninth best nationally after other regionals were completed. ... He registered a 330-pound bench press, 500 squat and 330 power clean.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Houston, SMU, Kansas, Arkansas State, Memphis and others

BLAYNE TOLL

HT./WT. 6-6, 244 pounds

40 TIME 4.88 seconds

SCHOOL Hazen

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (,,,) No. 38 athlete in the nation, No. 4 prospect in Arkansas

ESPN.COM (,,,,) No. 20 athlete in the nation, No. 268 overall prospect, No. 3 prospect in Arkansas

247 SPORTS (,,,) No. 24 strong side defensive end in the nation, No. 475 overall prospect, No. 5 prospect in Arkansas

TOM LEMMING (,,,,)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, registered 60 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 recovered fumbles, 178 rushing yards, 5 touchdowns, 203 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. As a junior, recorded 756 rushing yards, 8 touchdowns, 601 passing yards, 6 touchdowns and 5 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown while recording 75 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and an interception. ... He bench-pressed 410 pounds as a 16-year-old, recorded a 31.3-inch vertical leap, 4.53 seconds in the shuttle, power ball throw of 41 feet at The Opening Regional in Dallas in March. ... He plans to enroll at Arkansas in January.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn, Nebraska, TCU, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Baylor and others

LINEBACKERS

CATRELL WALLACE

HT./WT. 6-6, 212 pounds

40 TIME 4.76 seconds

SCHOOL Bryant

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (,,,) No. 5 prospect in Arkansas

ESPN.COM (,,,) No. 55 outside linebacker in the nation, No. 6 prospect in Arkansas

247 SPORTS (,,,) No. 40 outside linebacker in the nation, No. 532 overall prospect, No. 6 prospect in Arkansas

TOM LEMMING (,,,,)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, had 60 tackles, 1 sack, 7 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups, 4 blocked punts. As a junior, had 79 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble and 2 pass breakups. ... He is averaging 6 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocked shots for the Hornets' basketball team. ... He led Bryant to back-to-back Class 7A state football titles.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Virginia, Houston, Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Monroe

KELIN BURRLE

HT./WT. 6-0, 220 pounds

40 TIME 4.7 seconds

SCHOOL Harvey (La.) Helen Cox

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (,,,) No. 39 outside linebacker in the nation, No. 22 prospect in Louisiana

ESPN.COM (,,,) No. 70 outside linebacker in the nation, No. 30 prospect in Louisiana

247 SPORTS (,,,) No. 86 outside linebacker, No. 1,207 overall prospect, No. 51 prospect in Louisiana

TOM LEMMING (,,,)

STATS & FACTS

Former Texas-San Antonio commitment. ... He was voted to the Louisiana Sports Writer Association Class 4A all-state football team as a junior. ... He plans to enroll at Arkansas in January.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia and others

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

RAY CURRY

HT./WT. 6-5, 310 pounds

40 TIME 5.37 seconds

SCHOOL Memphis White Station

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (,,,) No. 30 prospect in Tennessee

ESPN.COM (,,,) No. 44 offensive tackle in the nation, No. 10 prospect in Tennessee

247 SPORTS (,,,) No. 89 offensive tackle in the nation, No. 1,035 overall prospect, No. 34 prospect in Tennessee

TOM LEMMING (,,,,)

STATS & FACTS

The former Missouri commitment was recruited by defensive coordinator Barry Odom and offensive line coach Brad Davis while they were in Columbia. ... He is one of three Memphis prospects who visited Fayetteville on Dec. 13-15.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Missouri, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Ole Miss and others

DEFENSIVE BACK

MYLES SLUSHER

HT./WT. 5-11, 175 pounds

40 TIME 4.5 seconds

SCHOOL Broken Arrow, Okla.

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (,,,,) No. 20 safety prospect in the nation, No. 3 prospect in Oklahoma

ESPN.COM (,,,,) No. 16 cornerback in the nation, No. 204 overall prospect, No. 2 prospect in Oklahoma

247 SPORTS (,,,,) No. 5 safety in the nation, No. 77 overall prospect, No. 2 prospect in Oklahoma

TOM LEMMING (,,,,+)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, had 26 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception and 4 pass breakups while missing several games with an ankle injury. As a junior, had 68 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and a recovered fumble. ... Former Oregon commitment. ... Selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Fla.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Nebraska, UCLA, Oregon and others

RUNNING BACK

DOMINIQUE JOHNSON

HT./WT. 6-1, 220 seconds

40 TIME 4.7 seconds

SCHOOL Crowley, Texas

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (,,,)

ESPN.COM (NR)

247 SPORTS (,,,) No. 129 running back in the nation, No. 1,956 overall prospect, No. 254 prospect in Texas

TOM LEMMING (,,,)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, ran for 1,300 yards and 25 touchdowns. As a junior, ran for 1,109 yards and 15 touchdowns. ... Former Missouri commitment. ... Three-year letterman.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Missouri, Houston Baptist, Illinois State and others

Sports on 12/19/2019